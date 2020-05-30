You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Rent assistance available locally; eviction hearings to resume
2 comments
alert top story
COVID-19 Aid

Rent assistance available locally; eviction hearings to resume

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Funds from Gov. Tony Evers’ $25 million Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program will be made available in Racine and Kenosha Counties through Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency.

The program, which was announced last week, will provide up to $3,000 to go toward rent and/or a security deposit. Applicants must be able to demonstrate substantial loss of income due to COVID-19 and must have a household income at or below roughly $3,980 per month in Racine County and $4,060 per month in Kenosha County.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Administration, applications for assistance should be made available by June 8. A press release from state Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, stated that RKCAA plans to make applications available in early June but anyone interested is welcome to call 262-637-8377 to be placed on a list for follow-up and assistance.

Payments would be made directly to the landlord on the tenant’s behalf.

Eviction proceedings resume

Evers’ 60-day stay on eviction, which was enacted on March 27, came to an end on Tuesday.

Since then, Sam Christensen, Racine County Circuit Court Clerk, said that 16 evictions have been filed. He said that is a smaller number than what the county has received on average per week in the last several years, which Christensen said is closer to 115 evictions per month.

“So 16 in a week, even a shortened week given the holiday, is not a lot,” he said in an email. “From the number of phone calls that the staff have been getting, we have a feeling that we’ll see an increase over the next several weeks.”

Hearings are scheduled approximately 30 days after the eviction is filed, so the earliest hearings are scheduled for June 22.

All of the evictions appeared to be for residential properties with one exception: Smart Mart on 400 Main St.

And aside from one property in Mount Pleasant and another in Sturtevant, the remaining evictions were within the City of Racine.

Sam Christensen

Christensen
2 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the City of Racine and the City of Burlington and is a not-bad photographer. In her spare time she tries to keep her plants and guinea pigs alive and happy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News