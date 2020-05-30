Rent assistance available locally; eviction hearings to resume

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — Funds from Gov. Tony Evers’ $25 million Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program will be made available in Racine and Kenosha Counties through Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency.

The program, which was announced last week, will provide up to $3,000 to go toward rent and/or a security deposit. Applicants must be able to demonstrate substantial loss of income due to COVID-19 and must have a household income at or below roughly $3,980 per month in Racine County and $4,060 per month in Kenosha County.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Administration, applications for assistance should be made available by June 8. A press release from state Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, stated that RKCAA plans to make applications available in early June but anyone interested is welcome to call 262-637-8377 to be placed on a list for follow-up and assistance.

Payments would be made directly to the landlord on the tenant’s behalf.

Eviction proceedings resume

Evers’ 60-day stay on eviction, which was enacted on March 27, came to an end on Tuesday.