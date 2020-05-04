Remote learning experiences vary within Racine Unified, many parents frustrated

RACINE — Remote and virtual learning experiences during the shutdown of school buildings vary greatly from district to district. According to some Racine Unified parents, the same is true within the district.
While some RUSD parents say they’ve had regular communication with teachers and have received enough work to keep their kids engaged, others say there was virtual radio silence for weeks, and they worry their children are falling behind those in other districts.
In a Facebook post, Lucia Johnson said that so far her children have had a good remote learning experience.
Johnson has two sixth-grade students at Starbuck Middle School and a senior at Case High School.
“I feel their teachers have been great,” she said.
She receives weekly emails and calls regarding her sixth-graders, and they are given detailed assignments via Google Classroom, an online teaching and learning platform.
The for-credit core class packets for high school students that Unified began distributing this week were not applicable to the classes that Johnson’s senior daughter is taking, but she’s been in contact with her teachers through Google Classroom and they have sent her assignments to complete.
Some students have had markedly different experiences with remote learning, even within the same school.
Rebecca Terry has two daughters who attend Fratt Elementary School. Terry’s older daughter, a fifth-grader, is only receiving enough work to keep her occupied for 20 to 30 minutes per day, and most of the work has been in one subject, math. Terry would like her to receive more assignments, especially in other subjects like geography or writing.
On the other hand, her daughter in first grade participates in classroom-wide live video meetings, reads online stories, receives interactive math lessons from her teacher and receives a list of sight words to memorize each week. Her teacher also asks the students a couple of questions to answer via Google Classroom each day.
Janelle Smith, whose daughter is a freshman at Horlick High School, said her daughter received no contact from the district until the week of April 6 when a few teachers reached out, telling her they hoped she was staying safe and that she would be getting some work to complete soon.
Racine Unified’s last day of in-person classes was March 13.
Smith received a phone call April 20, telling her that she could pick up for-credit packets for her high school student at the district’s free meal distribution sites.
Smith said she and her husband are both essential-business employees who work during the day, when the meal sites are open.
“It’s too far for her to walk, so she’s not going and we really don’t need the meal site anyway,” Smith said.
After emailing several days in a row to find another way to get her hands on a packet, Smith was sent a link to the Unified site where she could download the schoolwork for her daughter. The Smiths do not have a printer at home, so with her boss’s permission, she printed out five subjects at work with a total of 222 pages.
Smith said since her daughter began working on the packet she has had no interaction with any teachers except her German teacher. German is not one of the subjects in the packet.
“I’m kind of disappointed,” Smith said. “I like that they got them some work to do, they’re not sitting home watching TV for 24 hours a day. But if they’re going to be doing the school work, then we need the school teachers to teach them the schoolwork.”
Smith said her daughter is a straight-A student, and believes she’s mostly capable of teaching herself, mostly by Googling things she doesn’t know. However, Smith said, she wondered what was happening with students who need more help, or who don’t have a place to print out the packets. She also wondered why her daughter’s teachers were not reaching out to ask if she needed help.
All Unified teachers are supposed to be checking in with their students once a week, Superintendent Eric Gallien said.
Cate Sabol has a fourth-grade daughter and a sixth-grade son who attend Gifford K-8. She was frustrated that Unified did not get schoolwork out to the students sooner.
“The first three weeks were very stressful as we were trying to create curriculum from thin air with no direction from the district,” Sabol said.
Her family had no contact with the district regarding schoolwork until April 6. Now her daughter’s fourth-grade teacher and her specialist for her Individualized Education Program post assignments for her on Google Classroom, and her son’s sixth-grade team sends emails with assignments, links and helpful videos.
Even with the assignments from teachers, Sabol said, helping her children complete their schoolwork from home has been tough.
“My daughter is dyslexic, my son autistic and (they are) in two different grades,” Sabol said. “Trying to keep them both focused and supported, and work full time has become a non-starter.”
Sabol, who is working from home, and her husband, who is disabled, have been coping by trying to keep learning fun and low-stress.
“I really hope the district is doing what they say they are and are proactively strategizing for fall so all our children in the community have the resources they need,” Sabol said.
In her eyes, those resources should include a clear plan for virtually supporting IEPs for students with disabilities and other learning difficulties.
District plans for the future
The district is in the process of procuring 500 internet hot spots to supply to students who have no access, or unreliable access, to internet at home. The cost of these hot spots for a year, with 3 gigabytes of data each, is $250,000. The district also is planning to possibly go “one to one,” meaning to provide one device for each student to use to complete schoolwork.
Unified is already planning to distribute Chromebooks to students who need them over the summer for summer school and credit recovery. The district has 11,000 Chromebooks, typically kept in individual classrooms for student use at school. It has more than 17,000 students.
Unified also announced last week that it is dedicated to training all of its teachers and educational assistants in Google Classroom. Gallien said this will help the district transition to blended learning, which includes a mix of virtual and face to face instruction. This approach would help the district in the future if schools must continue to stay closed or close again for an extended period.
The district estimates that 20 to 30% of students do not have at-home internet access; in addition, many students do not have a personal device to use to complete schoolwork.
Nearby districts
Kenosha Unified began non-graded virtual learning on March 30 and plans to continue through June 10.
Kenosha Unified parents were asked to complete a survey by April 3, informing the district if they needed help with devices or internet access to participate in virtual learning.
Kenosha Unified has more students than Racine at 20,759, but a lower poverty rate, with 57% of its students economically disadvantaged. Racine Unified has 17,529 students and 67% are economically disadvantaged.
According to a letter from Milwaukee Public Schools Superintendent Keith P. Posley sent to families on April 26: “The MPS website offers online learning to help reinforce academic skills, minimize instructional loss, and provide routine to help students stay engaged and connected during the school closure.”
MPS began distributing Chromebooks to high school students in need of devices to participate in online learning on April 16.
MPS is the largest district in the state, with 74,683 students, and about 84% of them are economically disadvantaged.
