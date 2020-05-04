Remote learning experiences vary within Racine Unified, many parents frustrated

“It’s too far for her to walk, so she’s not going and we really don’t need the meal site anyway,” Smith said.

After emailing several days in a row to find another way to get her hands on a packet, Smith was sent a link to the Unified site where she could download the schoolwork for her daughter. The Smiths do not have a printer at home, so with her boss’s permission, she printed out five subjects at work with a total of 222 pages.

Smith said since her daughter began working on the packet she has had no interaction with any teachers except her German teacher. German is not one of the subjects in the packet.

“I’m kind of disappointed,” Smith said. “I like that they got them some work to do, they’re not sitting home watching TV for 24 hours a day. But if they’re going to be doing the school work, then we need the school teachers to teach them the schoolwork.”

Smith said her daughter is a straight-A student, and believes she’s mostly capable of teaching herself, mostly by Googling things she doesn’t know. However, Smith said, she wondered what was happening with students who need more help, or who don’t have a place to print out the packets. She also wondered why her daughter’s teachers were not reaching out to ask if she needed help.