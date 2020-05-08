Reminder: No dogs allowed on North Beach

RACINE — As community members work through the Safer At Home order and general struggles caused by the COVID-19 crisis, the Racine Police Department and City Health Department are reminding the public that dogs are not allowed on city beaches.
In particular, there have been a large increase of complaints regarding people bringing their dogs to North Beach, the Police Department said in a press release.
City Ordinance 70-90 states that “no person who owns, possesses, or is in control of an animal shall permit such animal to be in or upon any park, beach, cemetery or public swimming area.”
It is understood the majority of pet owners are responsible in cleaning up their pet’s waste, but according to the Environmental Protection Agency, it doesn’t take a large amount of waste before beaches and waterways can become contaminated to the point of being unsafe.
Dog waste contains many types of bacteria, parasites and other disease that can easily be transmitted to humans. Children are especially susceptible to these harmful diseases.
The Police Department asks the community to work together and adhere to the prohibited animal ordinance and appreciates the community’s cooperation as it works together toward avoiding any setbacks due to high bacteria levels if at all preventable.
