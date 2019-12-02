Reminder: For Holiday Train Hwy. G, between V and H, closed from 6-10 p.m. tonight, shuttles available

RACINE COUNTY — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is expected to bring out hundreds of families to both of its stops on the east side of the county Monday evening, Dec. 2.

Remember: The train raises money and collects donations for food banks across North America, including the Racine County Food Bank, so bring nonperishable food items if you can.

Amtrak Station

Typically, no major streets are closed for the Holiday Train’s stop at the Amtrak Hiawatha station at 9900 E. Exploration Court, in Sturtevant, other than Exploration Court itself.

There is also a park-and-ride next to the station, but parking is still limited.

The closure of Exploration Court “happens quickly and we encourage everyone to arrive early,” Sturtevant Police Chief Sean Marschke said in a text to The Journal Times.

The train is scheduled to arrive at 6:50 p.m.

The Depot

Since there isn’t much of a parking lot near the railway crossing on Highway G, three nearby lots have been enlisted to allow parking before the Holiday Train arrives at 8 p.m. at The Depot tavern, 1402 Highway G, in Caledonia.