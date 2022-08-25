Remembering the night of the Kyle Rittenhouse shootings, and why I'm still surprised only 3 men got shot

Adam Rogan Local Editor Adam does a little bit of everything with the JT, from everyday news to localizing state & national politics. He grew up in Racine County, believes in the Oxford comma and loves digital subscribers: journaltimes.com/subscribenow | @Could_Be_Rogan Follow Adam Rogan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

There were guns everywhere that night.

I knew someone was going to get shot that night. I said it out loud early in the evening. I told a fellow reporter that I wasn’t sure if someone was going to die, but injuries were going to happen. There was too much anger and too many guns for everyone to walk away without a hole in them.

I was right.

The night of Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, was my first on the ground covering riots in Kenosha after the Jacob Blake shooting. We had no idea if rioting would be more or less violent than the days before.

I talked with protesters about why they converged on Kenosha. I interviewed a retired U.S. Army medic serving as a “street medic” who told me “This is probably the most cliché thing a medic can do. Everybody is trying to help each other ... As a medic, you should be always willing to use your skills to help.” I spoke with a man, Bob Goss, who sat near Civic Center Park with a makeshift sign that said “Please no looting” before nightfall.

Then night fell.

Protesters tried to take down metal fences erected outside the Kenosha County Courthouse. Fireworks were launched at law enforcement and the National Guard. Tear gas filled the air and rubber bullets came back in response.

The demarcation line between protesters and police shifted constantly. It was outside the courthouse. Then protesters were forced from Civic Center Park and split up. Some headed south. Others west. Some stayed just outside the park. Protesters near the park were then forced southward, then police pulled back, protesters moved north again, and they were pushed back again.

The protesters split up. The quasi-militia boys and men tried to take a leadership role among the riffraff — it was laughable; the Black Lives Matter protesters didn’t trust the guys who looked like they wanted a fight.

It was not true pandemonium until after the then-17-year-old Rittenhouse was charged at by Joseph Rosenbaum and, after it appeared Rosenbaum threatened and attempted to disarm the teenager, Rittenhouse killed him. Then, a crowd that included Gaige Grosskreutz and Anthony Huber ran down the teenager, with Huber being killed and Grosskreutz nearly losing his arm.

Something that has been missed in the two years of ceaseless media coverage since that night has been that Rittenhouse wasn’t the only one who fired a gun that night. I’m still surprised only three people got shot.

Quote If you take anything from this recounting of events, make it this: The gunfire didn’t stop after Kyle Rittenhouse shot Gaige Grosskreutz in the arm. There were so many gunshots. Just somehow only three people were shot.

After we first heard gunshots, another reporter — Elizabeth Beyer — and I walked toward the gunfire, intending to document the scene. But then more shots came in bunches. Our lives are more important than our work. We ran.

I tried the doors of a church, seeking refuge, fearing that there would actually be gun battles in the streets, or one or two people shooting indiscriminately with high-powered rifles. The church was locked.

After running a few more blocks, police directed us westward. We ran that way. Moments later, before we’d even made it a block, gunshots were heard that way. We turned back with our hands in the air. Police redirected the crowd north.

Rittenhouse pulled the trigger fewer than 10 times that night. The dozens of shots that followed weren’t fired by him. There’s never been any clarity on who fired them.

At the time, I figured it was armed protesters exchanging fire with the self-described militiamen we later learned Rittenhouse had aligned himself with. But the truth remains unknown.

'Stay out of the light' After getting away from Downtown Kenosha, I recall shooting the breeze with Elizabeth Beyer, now a reporter who covers education for the Wisconsin State Journal. That’s when I got call from my then-boss — Mark Lewis, who’s a Marine and served in the Gulf War, and was publisher of both The Journal Times and Kenosha News at the time. I tell him what I knew so far. We both shared a fear there could be active shooters. He tells me, and I’ll never forget this, “Stay out of the light.” I remember laughing at how serious he sounded. He, as always, was stern in response, impressing on me: If I'm in a well-lit area, I'm easier to shoot. We still had no idea what was going on. If there were active shooters looking to kill, staying out of well-lit places could have been the difference between survival and death. There was so much fear. Not all of it has dissipated.

I often think back to that night and how it could have been much worse. That many guns with that much anger is a bad combination, like mixing bleach with ammonia.

The other reporter and I ended up getting a ride from the friend of a protester, then from a Kenosha News editor. My car was stuck in Downtown Kenosha and, when we made it back to Elizabeth’s car, she gave me a ride home back to my parents’ place in Mount Pleasant. During that drive, I remember thinking we would probably learn there were probably dozens of people hurt. I’m still glad I was wrong.

Only half-a-dozen bullets hit three men that night: Rittenhouse having shot Rosenbaum four times, Huber once and Grosskreutz once. But there was gunfire all over.

When the reports came out in the early morning that only three were shot, I figured more reports would follow. None did.

As Elizabeth drove, I couldn’t help but recall all the drives home from church I took on Highway 31 in the backseat of my parents’ minivan. My family went to church at St. Anne in Pleasant Prairie for almost my entire childhood. Every Sunday of every week from when I was 3 until I left home for college, we drove up and down Highway 31 to get to Mass. Past the Culver’s from where I saw President George W. Bush’s motorcade drive by in 2004. Past the bowling alley I went to for several school field trips. Past what we named “Stinky Barn” because of the scent of manure that always wafted into our car as we neared Braun Road in Mount Pleasant.

That night, I didn’t feel like a kid coming home from church anymore.

I spent the next few hours sitting at my parents’ kitchen table — the same table I’d scribbled with crayons on and eaten meals at and spilled spaghetti on throughout my childhood — uploading photos and reporting on the news of the shootings being confirmed by police in Kenosha.

As I clicked through more than 1,000 photos I took that night, I saw one of them showed a kid in a backward ballcap with an AR-15. I recognized him from the videos already going viral of the shootings; we’d later learn his name is Kyle Rittenhouse.

I upload the photo ASAP and make sure the Associated Press is aware of it. I’m one of only two professional journalists, in addition to a number of independent livestreamers, who actually documented through photography that Rittenhouse was there that night. Without that documenting, the narratives that surround Kenosha’s 2020 riots and deaths would be different, and certainly less accurate. Without those images from people on the ground, it’s impossible to know what would have happened next. If anyone would have been arrested, or the wrong person, because there wasn’t solid evidence. Because nobody was there to document it.

I crawled into bed at my mom’s house after the sun came up, too tired to drive to my apartment. Hours later, I’m logged back in to work. There are things that are happening that need to be documented.

Accurate prediction Before anyone makes the boring claim (again) that "the media" "convicted" Kyle Rittenhouse long before he faced a jury, I’d like to point to a story I wrote that was published in multiple newspapers less than three weeks after the shootings in which the second sentence stated “several attorneys and gun-rights advocates who have spoken out about the case say there’s a good chance the teenager’s claims to self-defense will win the day in court.” Those predictions proved accurate. Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all counts Nov. 19, 2021.

Adam Rogan is the news editor of The Journal Times. He joined Lee Newspapers as a reporter in spring 2018.