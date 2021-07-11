Remembering Rev. Travis DuPriest, former head of the DeKoven Center who died June 29

RACINE — He was known for his laughter, quick wit and ability to bring out the best in others. He also was noted for his steady leadership in times of uncertainty and challenging headwinds.

Throughout his lengthy career in education and ministry, the Rev. Travis DuPriest wore many figurative hats in Racine and beyond.

The former head of the DeKoven Center died June 29 at age 76. He was remembered fondly by scores of parishioners, students and others touched by his influence at a well-attended funeral service on Thursday.

DuPriest began his call to ministry after his ordination to the diaconate and, later, to the priesthood at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Kenosha. In 1979, he transitioned to a role as assistant priest at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Racine, where he preached, ministered and taught over a 17-year stretch of time.

Mabel DuPriest, his wife of nearly a half-century, said in recent weeks she has heard from a number of people who were positively impacted by Travis over the years.

“I’ve been reading through cards and notes,” she said. “People seem to mention a few things. He had a very good sense of humor. They also mentioned that he was very kind and a good listener.”