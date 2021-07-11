Remembering Rev. Travis DuPriest, former head of the DeKoven Center who died June 29

RACINE — He was known for his laughter, quick wit and ability to bring out the best in others. He also was noted for his steady leadership in times of uncertainty and challenging headwinds.
Throughout his lengthy career in education and ministry, the Rev. Travis DuPriest wore many figurative hats in Racine and beyond.
The former head of the DeKoven Center died June 29 at age 76. He was remembered fondly by scores of parishioners, students and others touched by his influence at a well-attended funeral service on Thursday.
DuPriest began his call to ministry after his ordination to the diaconate and, later, to the priesthood at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Kenosha. In 1979, he transitioned to a role as assistant priest at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Racine, where he preached, ministered and taught over a 17-year stretch of time.
Mabel DuPriest, his wife of nearly a half-century, said in recent weeks she has heard from a number of people who were positively impacted by Travis over the years.
“I’ve been reading through cards and notes,” she said. “People seem to mention a few things. He had a very good sense of humor. They also mentioned that he was very kind and a good listener.”
Throughout his career, Mabel said she witnessed her husband freely share his love of literature and creative writing — particularly within Carthage College, where he served as an assistant professor of English.
“He loved poetry and wrote poetry,” Mabel said. “He helped people see the talent that they had. He helped them uncover it.”
In addition to his deeply admired interpersonal skills, Mabel said she saw skills within her husband that made him stand out within the faith community.
“He was a person who loved literature and art,” she said. “He loved the church, and I think he was particularly gifted in seeing that they were interconnected — intelligence, art and the love of God.”
In her 45-year stint at the DeKoven Center, Julia Peyton said the imprint DuPriest has left within the organization continues to this day, 15 years after he stepped down as the organization’s executive director.
“He was a very influential person. He was such a charming person that he instantly had a following,” said Peyton, who serves as the venue’s retreat and conference center manager and oversees the property. “People would come here just because he was here.”
DuPriest helmed the DeKoven Center over 16 years, beginning in 1990, and shepherded it through a stormy chapters in its history.
In the mid-1990s, the financially challenged center’s future was in doubt when a private developer pitched a proposal to build housing at the site.
Ultimately, DuPriest played a pivotal role in bringing DeKoven and its accompanying land back under local control, solidifying the preservation of the historic properties on the site and protecting nearby woodlands.
“From 1994 to 1999, Travis was navigating the waters here, and it was stormy,” Peyton said of the turbulent time period. “But he was always able to get support from people. He kept the faith, as it were. He was a very stabilizing person.”
Peyton, who said she considers herself fortunate to have worked during DuPriest’s leadership, said she has been consistently inspired by his philosophy to ministry.
“He was influential in a quiet way,” she said. “He didn’t like the neon arrows pointing at him.”
In photos: Horlick Madrigal singers perform at DeKoven Center before Christmas 2017
The Horlick Madrigal singers performed the weekend of Dec. 1-3 and Dec. 8-9 at DeKoven Center, 600 21st St. as part of the 41st Annual High Renaissance Feast under the direction of Ellen Christensen.
The event included viewing of an original student-penned drama, a concert of Renaissance choral selections and orchestral music. Proceeds from the feast are reinvested in Madrigal costumes, instruments, music and decorations as well as funding for student scholarships. Photos were submitted by Racine Unified School District.
If you have a fundraiser or community event for consideration for Out On The Town, please email stephanie.jones@journaltimes.com. High-resolution photos should be sent to jtassets@gmail.com.