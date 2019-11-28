Remembering Racine's leaders: Corinne Reid Owens was 'Racine's Rosa Parks'

RACINE — Corinne Reid-Owens.

Maybe you have heard stories about her groundbreaking civil rights work in Racine. Maybe you saw her name while hopping on a bus at the Corinne Reid-Owens Racine Transit Center, and saw the plaque in her honor.

Perhaps you have heard of the YWCA award named in her honor — the Corinne Reid-Owens Racial Justice award.

Reid-Owens, also known as “Racine’s Rosa Parks,” was a civil rights pioneer, challenging oppression and moving mountains to bring equality to the Racine area.

Changing Racine

Owens was born in Mississippi in 1912 and moved to Racine in 1946, just after World War II. From the time she stepped foot in the Racine area, Reid-Owens went above and beyond to fight for inclusion and equality.

According to Reid-Owens’ obituary, when she and her her husband, Burse, first arrived in Racine, they had a hard time finding a place to live due to their race. The home they did find, on Herrick Avenue (now South Memorial Drive), was in bad condition, often flooding due to a lack of storm sewers.

Owens raised the issue to the City Council; eventually storm sewers were installed.