Remembering Racine's leaders: Corinne Reid Owens was 'Racine's Rosa Parks'

RACINE — Corinne Reid-Owens.
Maybe you have heard stories about her groundbreaking civil rights work in Racine. Maybe you saw her name while hopping on a bus at the Corinne Reid-Owens Racine Transit Center, and saw the plaque in her honor.
Perhaps you have heard of the YWCA award named in her honor — the Corinne Reid-Owens Racial Justice award.
Reid-Owens, also known as “Racine’s Rosa Parks,” was a civil rights pioneer, challenging oppression and moving mountains to bring equality to the Racine area.
Changing Racine
Owens was born in Mississippi in 1912 and moved to Racine in 1946, just after World War II. From the time she stepped foot in the Racine area, Reid-Owens went above and beyond to fight for inclusion and equality.
According to Reid-Owens’ obituary, when she and her her husband, Burse, first arrived in Racine, they had a hard time finding a place to live due to their race. The home they did find, on Herrick Avenue (now South Memorial Drive), was in bad condition, often flooding due to a lack of storm sewers.
Owens raised the issue to the City Council; eventually storm sewers were installed.
That was only the beginning. The housing discrimination she experienced was the start of a long civil-rights struggle for Reid-Owens that targeted employment, crime, housing and more. She is widely acknowledged as a representative of Racine’s early civil-rights struggles and progress.
Education and engagement
You have free articles remaining.
Reid-Owens taught in Mississippi for 13 years and planned on teaching when she arrived in Racine, but was denied employment as a teacher in Racine schools due to her race. The only job she could find was as a janitor at the University of Wisconsin-Extension.
In 1969, Owens started her first teaching job at the since-closed Howell Elementary School. She received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the former Dominican College, which was located at the site of the former Olympia Brown School on Erie Street.
Having joined the Racine Branch of the NAACP in 1947, Reid-Owens was elected as its president in 1953. She served as president twice — from 1953-54 and again starting in 1968.
As a civic activist, Reid-Owens pushed for equal access to housing for blacks. In 1956, the local NAACP branch carried out a detailed housing survey of Racine’s black residents, a population of 4,296. It showed what they paid in rent, what kind of housing they thought they could buy and so on.
In 1957, the Racine City Council passed a minimum housing code, and in 1968 it adopted a Fair Housing Act.
Reid-Owens marched with legendary civil-rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Before that, in 1952, Reid-Owens organized the South LaFayette Neighborhood Group, described as Racine’s first self-help agency.
Reid-Owens also addressed crime in Racine’s black neighborhoods. In 1972, she organized Concerned Citizens Against Crime. At the time, the city had only two black policemen; she said the group persuaded the city to hire 12 more.
Owens continued to work toward equality throughout the community, serving on numerous boards, working to establish fair housing, helping with the establishment of the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St., and speaking to area youths and adults about community issues.
She received the Benjamin L. Hooks Keeper of the Flame Award at the NAACP national convention in Milwaukee in 2006.
Owens died Nov. 6, 2012 — the day before her 100th birthday. Her funeral was attended by more than 200 people.
At the funeral, dedications from church, community and political leaders including President Barack Obama, U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, and former NAACP CEO/President Ben Jealous were read, among many others.
Looking back at Racine's former theaters
Take a look back at Racine's former movie palaces.