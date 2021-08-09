Remembering Nagasaki, 76 years later: Native of Japan shares her experience with history in Racine

RACINE — People around the world stopped what they were doing Monday at 11:02 a.m. in remembrance of the more than 100,000 people who lost their lives in the world’s only two instances of atomic bombs being used as weapons.

Monday, the 76th anniversary of the bombing of Nagasaki, Japan, Sister Cities International helped sponsor a local event to mark the occasion, as well as to facilitate common goals of world peace and increase understanding Japanese culture.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many communities supporting peace were not able to meet during the 75th anniversary last year.

Nagasaki

The U.S. dropped the first atomic device used in war on Aug. 6, 1945. The target was the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

Determined to convince the Japanese the U.S. had more atomic devices than it actually did, and was prepared to use them until Japan surrendered, a second bomb was dropped.

Three days after the bombing of Hiroshima, the B-29 called Enola Gay flew with the plutonium bomb code-named “Fat Man” to the Japanese city of Kokura, but cloud cover, drifting smoke from conventional bombing raids, and anti-aircraft fire caused the crew to abandon the city for another: Nagasaki.