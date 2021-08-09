Remembering Nagasaki, 76 years later: Native of Japan shares her experience with history in Racine

RACINE — People around the world stopped what they were doing Monday at 11:02 a.m. in remembrance of the more than 100,000 people who lost their lives in the world’s only two instances of atomic bombs being used as weapons.
Monday, the 76th anniversary of the bombing of Nagasaki, Japan, Sister Cities International helped sponsor a local event to mark the occasion, as well as to facilitate common goals of world peace and increase understanding Japanese culture.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many communities supporting peace were not able to meet during the 75th anniversary last year.
Nagasaki
The U.S. dropped the first atomic device used in war on Aug. 6, 1945. The target was the Japanese city of Hiroshima.
Determined to convince the Japanese the U.S. had more atomic devices than it actually did, and was prepared to use them until Japan surrendered, a second bomb was dropped.
Three days after the bombing of Hiroshima, the B-29 called Enola Gay flew with the plutonium bomb code-named “Fat Man” to the Japanese city of Kokura, but cloud cover, drifting smoke from conventional bombing raids, and anti-aircraft fire caused the crew to abandon the city for another: Nagasaki.
“Fat Man” was 40% more powerful than the bomb dropped on Hiroshima. Practically everything for a mile around ground zero was annihilated.
Approximately 40,000 died instantly, by 1946 another 30,000 would die from injuries connected to the atomic bomb. Within five years another 100,000 would die.
On Aug. 15, 1945, Japanese Emperor Hirohito announced his country’s surrender. The war in the Pacific was over.
World War II officially ended on Sept. 2 with the formal acceptance of the terms of surrender.
Keiko Skow shares passages from "On the Horizon."
Speaking against a sensitized history
When Keiko Skow was a girl growing up in Japan, she had a wonderful history teacher who brought history to life and engaged with the students.
However, afterwards she realized he had not taught his students anything about contemporary Japanese history. The students were taught peace education, but not history.
Skow was the guest speaker at Monday’s event in Racine to commemorate the 76th anniversary of the bombing of Nagasaki.
She told those who gathered that at first she made excuses for her teacher. She was born right after the war, after all. Perhaps they were still putting together lessons on contemporary Japanese history.
Later, she changed her mind about that.
“No,” she told those gathered. “They were skipping this time period.”
Later, as she worked on a degree in history education at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, she completed research on Japanese education and history.
“Yes, there were articles in the textbooks which I didn’t see when I was growing up,” Skow said.
Yet, the resources were still so few, she added. She pointed out this denial of history also happened in other countries.
“What happened should not be skipped in schools,” she said. “Students should know what happened, what really happened — especially Japanese history in World War II.”
People all over the world deny some aspects of history, like the Holocaust, she added. But not just history, she continued, because in many aspects of our lives people deny what is true, and communities have become polarized.
“It’s so sad, just looking at present history here in the United States,” Skow added.
She concluded by remembering the loss of lives during the war, all over the world, civilians and soldiers.
“They lost their lives, they lost lots of things, even if they survived,” she said. “We should think of them.”