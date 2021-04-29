Remembering lost heroes, Union Grove students donate to Racine PD in honor of Hetland, Diener

The visiting officers brought a police dog and gave a brief demonstration of how canines help police to keep the peace. Alluding to recent criticism of police officers embroiled in controversies across the country, Macemon said it has been "hard to find" public support for police lately and that Union Grove's donation was a welcome exception.

The chief said he was most impressed that Union Grove students were thoughtful enough to be making their donation many months after the Racine Police Department lost two officers in separate tragedies. Macemon was particularly pleased to see the donation coming from young people.

"This means the absolute world to us," he said. "If they support law enforcement and they support our fallen officers, that just means great things for the future of law enforcement."