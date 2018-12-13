RACINE — Eugene C. Gasiorkiewicz was only 6 years old when he became an immigrant during the 1920s. His father, a professor in his home country of Poland, had recently immigrated to Milwaukee to become a union ditch digger, fearing another impending war in Europe.
Gasiorkiewicz came over with his mom and sister soon after. He went on to earn a doctorate, was elected a village trustee in Wind Point, became a Journal Times columnist, and was one of the founding professors at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in 1969.
“It’s startling, people didn’t know he was an immigrant,” Gasiorkiewicz’s son, Judge Eugene A. Gasiorkiewicz of the Racine Circuit Court, said of his father.
The elder Gasiorkiewicz died on Saturday at the age of 98. His funeral is today the Siena Center in Caledonia and his son is giving the eulogy.
“One of the things that made my father so special was, at his core, he was a scientist. He lived his life by the scientific method. There was a hypothesis, there was experimentation,” the younger Gasiorkiewicz said of his father’s influence and outlook. “(The scientific method) doesn’t just work in science. That works in life. You evaluate people on a neutral basis.”
From basketball to botany
The older Gasiorkiewicz received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Marquette University before receiving his doctorate in botany from the University of Wisconsin-Madison after being an all-state basketball player at high school, according to his son.
“He never forgot his homeland, Poland, but he embraced America … for the absolute opportunity it gave to its citizens,” the younger Gasiorkiewicz said.
Gasiorkiewicz was an ardent believer in the importance of education, believing it to be “the great equalizer.”
“Even when you lost at something, you gained something by learning,” his son said of the lessons he learned from his dad. “Intellect and education will open many doors for us.”
After working at a military hospital in Texas during World War Two, the elder Gasiorkiewicz went on to teach at the University of Massachusetts. He returned to Wisconsin to become a consultant at SC Johnson in the 1960s, taking up a residence in Wind Point in 1961.
He only stayed with SC Johnson for a few years before taking a professorship at the University of Wisconsin-Racine. When UW-Racine and UW-Kenosha merged into the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in 1968, Gasiorkiewicz was one of only about three dozen founding professors.
Gregory Mayer, a current biological sciences professor at Parkside, said that Gasiorkiewicz’s impact on the school is still being felt today, more than 30 years after he retired. Gasiorkiewicz was considered a professor emeritus at the time of his death.
“Dr. Gasiorkiewicz made a lasting impact at UW-Parkside and in our community through his teaching, research, and service,” Parkside Chancellor Deborah Ford said in a statement.
Gasiorkiewicz left behind teaching and educational materials, as well as a natural history of the Parkside campus, which continues to be used when science students study Parkside’s natural surroundings.
“He was very dignified, easy to chat with, knowledgeable in his subject,” Mayer said. “He contributed to the teaching collections we still use today.”
Mayer said that Dr. Gasiorkiewicz even came out of retirement one semester to teach a class when the faculty became short-staffed.
“Some of the preservation techniques he used (with his plants and fungi), no one does that anymore,” Mayer said. “He had some uncommon skills.”
Throughout the 1990s and into the 21st century, Gasiorkiewicz wrote the “Plant Doctor” column for The Journal Times while refining his amateur tennis skills throughout retirement. He also served several terms as a Wind Point trustee, starting in 1989.
“He valued athletics because you understood how to be a good winner, but you also learned how to be a gracious loser,” the younger Gasiorkiewicz said.
“I still get people asking, ‘Are you the professor’s son?’” he continued. “My father never wanted the spotlight, but his achievements gave it to him. He inspired a lot of people … He had a wonderful, full life.”
Gasiorkiewicz is survived by his wife Loretta (to whom he was married for 72 years) his son and his daughter Susan Zippel, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The Mass today at the Siena Center chapel, 5635 Erie St., is scheduled for 11 a.m. A visitation with family will precede the services starting at 9:30 a.m.
