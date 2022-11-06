Remembering Bill Bouma, a lifelong firefighter, Mount Pleasant leader, doting grandfather

MOUNT PLEASANT — Bill Bouma, the South Shore Fire Department’s first-ever chief, died Sunday after battling multiple cancers. He was 74.

Bouma grew up in Gurnee, Illinois, graduating from Warren High School in 1966. Bouma then attended Western Illinois University from 1966 to 1968, putting a hold on his higher education to join the U.S. Navy to serve in the Vietnam War, and returning to graduate in 1975.

After teaching history for a few years at numerous schools in the area, such as his alma mater Warren, Bouma heard a good friend of his became a firefighter in Waukegan, Illinois, and he had to join him.

“He absolutely loved it,” Sue Bouma, Bill’s wife of 45 years, said about his passion for firefighting.

Bill Bouma got his start in firefighting at the Waukegan Fire Department in 1978, working his way up to becoming a captain and leaving in 1999.

“The Waukegan Fire Department is deeply saddened by the passing of retired firefighter Captain Bill Bouma. Captain Bouma served the citizens of Waukegan bravely for many years prior to his retirement. Captain Bouma was always well liked and deeply respected within the department. Captain Bouma had a great passion for the fire service,” Todd Zupec, fire marshal for the Waukegan Fire Department, wrote in an email.

Bouma moved to the Mount Pleasant Fire Department in 1999, taking the role of fire chief. Bouma would be the last fire chief for the department, overseeing the consolidation with the Sturtevant Fire Department to become the South Shore Fire Department’s chief starting Jan. 1, 2009.

“We are saddened at the passing of the South Shore Fire Department’s first Fire Chief. The South Shore Fire Department is known to be one of the best Department’s in the State of Wisconsin. It is to Chief Bouma’s credit that the Department is in the shape it is today. We will forever be in his debt for the foundations he laid as its first Chief,” Village of Mount Pleasant President Dave DeGroot wrote in an email.

Bouma retired Oct. 4, 2012, after serving as the first chief of South Shore following the merger of the Sturtevant Fire Department and the Mount Pleasant Fire Department, which he had also been chief of. Bouma had retired to help take care of his mother-in-law, Dorothy Jackson, when she moved in with him and Sue. Jackson died in July.

“He was kind and never lost his patience,” Sue said. “Maybe once. But I mean he never lost his patience with me or my mom or anyone. He was just awesome.”

Sue also recalled that her husband was always there for other firefighters, attending any funeral they could, even ones far away.

Among his achievements was helping establish MABAS (the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System) in Wisconsin, allowing fire departments to more easily call from help from neighboring departments.

A form of MABAS was already being used in Lake County, where Waukegan is located, and in Kenosha County before Bouma took the steps to implement it in Racine County after Sept. 11, 2001.

David Maack, former emergency manager and coordinator for Racine County, had worked with Bouma for years and recalled him being someone always willing to help, assisting the county when it needed d fire representation on planning committees or doing disaster exercises.

“He was one of those people who never said no, was professional in his dealings, a great resource for us in emergency management and always willing to participate,” Maack said.

In his retirement, Bouma was an extra on the NBC drama “Chicago Fire,” appearing in 51 of the show’s 223 episodes so far. Sue said he was always in a white shirt when on screen, designating him as an officer. He was also featured in a commercial for the Wisconsin Lottery, which prompted people to think that Bouma and Sue had won.

“Believe me, we didn’t,” Sue said.

He also loved to play golf and see his grandkids.

Cristy Hansen, the mother of two of Bouma’s grandkids, Bailey and Carly, recalled how great of a grandfather Bill was. The Boumas and Jackson had taken a trip to Virginia in 2002 when Bailey, the first of Bill’s and Sue’s grandchildren, was born.

“I’ve never seen a man so happy,” Cristy said, “he would have thought he had the baby.”

Bailey had a great bond with his grandfather, with Bouma often being the first to his grandson’s sporting events, even arriving before Bailey’s own parents.

“His grandpa was his life,” Cristy said.