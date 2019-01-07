RACINE — When Robert J. Goebel Sr. visited the German fighter plane on display at Sixth Street and Lake Avenue, there were hardly any other people around.
Maybe it was because the Journal Times had only written a short article, about 2 inches long, on June 1, 1942, saying that the warplane was stopping in Racine for three days on its nationwide tour to raise funds for Bundles for America, an organization that provided needed to supplies to soldiers.
Goebel wrote in his 1991 book “Mustang Ace: Memoirs of a P-51 Fighter Pilot” about his up-close encounter with the Messerschmitt (incorrectly spelled Messerschmidt in the Journal Times report) BF-109 single-engine warplane that had been taken down by the British Royal Air Force in 1940.
Goebel was 19 and had just enlisted in the Army Air Corps. He wrote that the RAF sergeant guarding the plane had been distracted talking with a young woman and no one else was around so he climbed into the cockpit.
“I grasped the stick, put my left hand on the throttle, slid my feet forward onto the rudder pedals, and sat transfixed,” Goebel wrote. “Who had sat like this before me? Did he squeeze this trigger and shoot these guns? Had he shot down a Hurricane or a Beaufighter? I had no love for the Luftwaffe, but I was flying with that German pilot in the skies over Europe — touching the things he touched, looking through the same sight he once looked through. I felt close to The War, in on momentous events far removed from Racine.”
The moment was cut short when the guard saw Goebel and told him to get out. But Goebel wrote that that moment changed his life.
Now, decades later, Goebel’s son, Robert Goebel Jr., who goes by Bob, is working with the Parks Department to commemorate the warplane’s tour and its impact on his father. Bob said he hopes the plaque will educate Racine residents about the mostly-forgotten tour of the plane and commemorate his father’s accomplishments.
“I wonder how many people were affected the same way as my father was affected by it?” Bob asked.
Taking to the skies
In his memoir, Robert wrote that that moment in the plane made him realize he wanted to be a fighter pilot. In the Army Air Corps, Goebel was first assigned to defend the Panama Canal then went on to fly missions over North Africa and eventually joined the 31st Fighter Group based in Italy. By the end of his service, he flew 61 long-range missions and shot down 11 enemy fighters in a Mustang P-51.
After the war, Goebel returned to Wisconsin, where he received a degree in physics from University of Wisconsin-Madison and served as commander in the Wisconsin Air National Guard. He married June Meany, also from Racine.
Bob was born in Racine but when his father returned to active duty in what had become the U.S. Air Force, the family moved out to California where Goebel continued to make headlines in his hometown for his involvement in the Gemini space program.
In 1997, St. Catherine’s High School inducted Robert Goebel Sr. into its Hall of Fame. In 2003, he was inducted into the Wisconsin Aviation Hall of Fame.
Goebel died on Feb. 20, 2011, rejoining his wife, June, who’d died in 2006. Together they had nine children, 27 grandchildren and 37 great grandchildren at the time of his death.
As for the touring Messerschmitt that inspired it all, after the war it was sent to the Arnprior Research Establishment in Ontario until 1966, when it was sent to the United Kingdom to be restored. It is currently on display at the Imperial War Museum in Duxford, England.
Marking a moment
Last October, Bob wrote to Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department Director Tom Molbeck to tell the story of his father and the exhibit. He requested the installation of a plaque and boulder at Park Place, close to where the Messerschmitt had been displayed, which was behind the old Racine Hotel.
At a Board of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services meeting last month, the Parks Department recommended the plaque and boulder be located at Erskine Park; Bob would still like to have it at Park Place. The board approved the project pending the Parks Department and Bob working out a location.
