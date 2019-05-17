RACINE — The State of Wisconsin lost 1,161 people in the Vietnam War. Forty-seven of them were from Racine.
At Friday's opening ceremony at Pritchard Park, 2800 Ohio St., for the Moving Wall, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., Pat Adams, the coordinator for the Moving Wall's Racine appearance, read the names of all 47, in the order in which they died.
Their family members and friends knelt to place a poppy under their name. For those who didn't have anyone representing them, women dressed as "Donut Dollies," the Red Cross workers who cared for soldiers during the war, placed the flowers instead.
The first person from Racine who died in Vietnam was Gilbert Nickerson, in 1965, two years after he and Adams graduated from St. Catherine's High School.
Adams, a member of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 767, remembered that she was already a nurse doing medical evacuations when she heard the news. Fifty-four years later, she still has a hard time talking about it.
Struggling to speak
The silence surrounding their service is common among Vietnam veterans. While Korea is commonly called "the forgotten war," many of the people who lived and lost in the Vietnam War still struggle to talk about that conflict.
Tom Banner, who also helped organize the wall visit, said that he was friends with someone for more than 25 years before they both realized they were both Vietnam veterans. Unlike World War II, where it seemed everyone was behind the war effort, Banner said Vietnam was so polarizing he didn't talk to people about his service because he didn't know how they would react.
"It became a political war," said Banner. "It was a war fought by politicians, not the military."
Banner said he believes that while some technology made the war more deadly, having medical evacuation helicopters to transport the wounded to safety also saved a lot of lives.
But those survivors had to cope with post-traumatic stress disorder at a time when it was not well understood. Banner remembered that when his battalion was in Vietnam, they didn't lost a single soldier.
But the first night they went back to the U.S. for training, one of his fellow soldiers drank too much, drove head-on into a tree and died. Several more died during those six months from incidents that Banner believes were spurred by PTSD. None of their names are on the wall.
"That's the main reason we bring (The Moving Wall), is to educate the community," said Banner. "About the price the war had on veterans and the community."
Banner credits a May 2010 event, LZ Lambeau Welcome Home Wisconsin Vietnam Veterans — which included a documentary and book on Wisconsin Vietnam veterans' war stories — for giving veterans an opportunity to share their stories.
Educating the next generation
Before Friday's opening ceremony, a group of about 60 kids from Gifford School had visited after learning about the Vietnam War in history class.
Racine Mayor Cory Mason was among those who spoke at the opening ceremony; he talked of raising a generation that doesn't understand what their grandparents' generation went through.
"I was thinking about my parents' generation and where they are ... and I was thinking about our kids, and where our kids are, and whether or not they've heard these stories, and whether or not they know about the sacrifice of those who served during the Vietnam War made," said Mason.
"So bringing this here to the City and the County of Racine really gives a great opportunity for those who served to reflect here in their hometown ... but also for those in our community who don't know the story, and haven't had the opportunity to give the reverence to those in our community who served and gave the ultimate sacrifice in defense of their country."
The Moving Wall will be available for viewing 24 hours a day until 3:30 p.m. Monday.
