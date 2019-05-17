'5 minutes'

Linda McClanahan, a Racine Dominican who is known to many locally as Sister Sarge, was among those who spoke at the opening ceremony for the Moving Wall on Friday. She shared the following observations:

"I asked (Pat Adams) how long she wanted me to speak and she said, 'Please no more than 5 minutes. It's cold.'

"I got to thinking about 5 minutes. It's an interesting slice of time. When we're saying goodbye to a loved one who is being deployed at an airport or bus or train, 5 minutes is just a snap of the fingers. When we're waiting for news about a cancer diagnosis, 5 minutes seems like a lifetime.

"But 5 minutes. I don't think there's a name on this wall or a person who loved anybody who is named on this wall that wouldn't give anything to have 5 more minutes with anyone.

"It's enough time to tell somebody you love them. It's enough time to have a dance. It's enough time to raise a stein or have a glass of beer with good buddies, tell a joke. It's enough time to propose. It's enough time to ask for forgiveness or to forgive.

"Five minutes is enough time to look at them and appreciate that they're a part of your life.

"We don't think much about time a lot of it, except that we all don't think we have enough of it. And in that way I think we're right.

"So I guess just to summarize here, I think the most important thing I can tell you is the next time you have 5 minutes, stop a minute. Take 4 of those minutes. Tell someone that you love them, give somebody a hug, have a dance with somebody, hoist a beer for a friend, ask for forgiveness. And that was 4 minutes.

"That last minute, use that last minute to remember."

Christina Lieffring