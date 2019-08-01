SOMERS — Joe Loney is going to turn 69 next month, he has survived the Vietnam War and for the last nine years he has been cancer free and he has a message for people.
“Just because you got cancer doesn’t mean it’s a death sentence,” Loney said.
On Friday Loney is going to be recognized by the American Cancer Society at the Relay for Life event at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside campus as an “Honorary Veteran Survivor.”
“I consider it an honor that they ask me to tell my story,” Loney said. “I just hope that I deserve it because I don’t really think I accomplished anything. I had cancer and I got it treated.”
Going to Vietnam
The year was 1969 and then 18-year-old Loney, who was living in Chicago at the time, had a feeling he was going to be drafted into Vietnam so he decided to join the branch the military he was most interested in — the U.S. Air Force.
After basic training, Loney went to six weeks of security training school to become a security officer for a Air Force base in Vietnam.
Loney’s military career took an unexpected turn when he was volunteered for “dog school,” which taught him how to handle and command a dog while being on security.
“It’s totally remarkable, I just loved it,” Loney said.
Loney then received his orders and was sent to Vietnam.
“It’s hard for me to say, but my first dog got KIA (killed in action) in Vietnam,” Loney said. “I still think about that to this day. I get emotional every time I think about it.”
His second dog, Duke, made it through the war.
In 1972 Loney was honorably discharged and received the U.S. Air Force Commendation Medal for bravery. “It’s like the equivalent to the bronze star in the Marines and the Army,” he said.
After serving in the military, Loney had several jobs including his own dog handling business for a few years.
Getting cancer
Now a resident of Winthrop Harbor in Lake County, Illinois, in 2010 he went for a routine physical and the doctor asked him if he had had a colonoscopy. Loney said no and made arrangements to get the procedure that week.
Shortly after the exam he got a call from a nurse asking him to come to the doctor’s office.
“I knew it wasn’t good news, doctors don’t have you come in if it’s good news,” Loney said. “The doctor says ‘We found something in there, Joe, we think its cancer.’”
He was shocked.
The doctor told him the good news was they caught it early and it was possible he wouldn’t need chemotherapy but they needed to do surgery to take out the affected area.
“Originally they were only going to take 6 inches of my colon out, but they ended up taking 2 feet of my colon out,” Loney said. “It was worse than they thought it was but at the same time it was early. I didn’t have to go through any chemo but I was in the hospital for nine days.”
Loney credits the doctor’s urging him to get a colonoscopy for saving his life.
“Who wakes up in the morning and goes ‘What I’m going to do today? I think I’m going to go for a colonoscopy,’” Loney said. “If he didn’t send me (to get) that colonoscopy who knows what would’ve happened? Would I still be here or not? Probably not.”
The Relay for Life event on Friday is sponsored by Kohl’s Healthy Family program. It takes place at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside outdoor track. It starts at 4 p.m. Friday and goes until 7 a.m. Saturday.
Kim Abell, a specialist for the Kohl’s program, said Loney’s story is an example of how regular visits can detect and treat cancer before it progresses to a point where it could be terminal.
“We know that these tests can help prevent colorectal cancer and find it early when it’s easier to treat,” Abell said. “That’s why it’s so important to know your family history and talk to your doctor.”
Abell said Relay for Life allows the community to come together to fight the disease so people don’t have to hear the words “you have cancer.”
“We recognized and celebrate our survivors,” Abell said. “We start out every event with our ‘survivor lap,’ which is a really special ceremony where everyone lines the track and claps and cheers. We also remember those who have lost their fight to cancer.”
