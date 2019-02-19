MOUNT PLEASANT — Relay for Life will holds its annual kickoff celebration at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, in the Educators Credit Union conference room, 1326 Willow Road. The public is invited.
Relay For Life will be celebrating 26 years in Racine. Those attending will learn more about the 2019 activities and events. They will be able to pick up information, win door prizes, become a American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACSCAN) member and hear from a cancer research speaker.
For more information, go to relayforlife.org/racinewi or call Vicki Siefert at 262-634-4154.
