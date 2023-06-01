Wisconsin’s first Relay for Life events of 2023 will feature two local cancer survivors.

The relays, which honor those lost to cancer and raise money to help end cancer, are scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday, June 2, at the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave., Union Grove, and 3 p.m. Friday June 9 at Campus Park, 8500 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant.

The Union Grove relay will feature honorary volunteer Bill Schwedler, who was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2004 and joined a local Relay For Life team in 2006.

Funding from events like Relay For Life has helped provide Schwedler’s oncologist with a grant to research treatments for testicular cancer, increasing the survivorship rate by nearly three times.

Piper Sendelbach, Mount Pleasant’s honorary childhood cancer survivor, was in an all-terrain vehicle crash in 2021 that resulted in treatment at the local emergency room.

After undergoing scans to ensure nothing was wrong, doctors found an tumor at the base of her neck.

Sendelbach went through 13 rounds of chemotherapy and 26 days of radiation to treat the Ewing’s sarcoma, all while attending school and maintaining normality.

In 2023, more than 600,000 Americans are expected to die from cancer, including 11,670 Wisconsinites.

Relay For Life has raised more than $6.8 billion to support these efforts since 1985, helping to fund cancer research, treatment and grants.

For more information and an event schedule, go to secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=entry&fr_id=104666 for the Mount Pleasant relay and secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=entry&fr_id=104242 for the Union Grove relay.

