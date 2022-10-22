Regional fire department could include all Racine County communities west of the interstate

WATERFORD — Talks aimed at combining fire departments among several communities are getting started with pleas for negotiators to keep their egos in check and remain focused on common objectives.

Village of Waterford officials were joined Thursday by representatives from the Town of Waterford and the Village of Rochester in the first meeting of a new effort at creating a regional fire department.

Participants discussed studying service initially in the two Waterfords plus Rochester and Wind Lake. But they also agreed to approach other neighboring communities to gauge support for a bigger consolidation movement.

They also plan to approach Racine County officials about helping to persuade municipalities west of Interstate 94 to embrace the idea of significant change in how fire protection is delivered.

Waterford Village President Don Houston said it will be important to involve the county or some other outside facilitator rather than simply bring multiple cities, towns and villages to the negotiating table.

The new department should have a regional name not associated with any one community, Houston said, and talks should be aimed at future goals rather than past decisions.

“That would save a lot of monkeying around,” he said.

Rochester Village Administrator Betty Novy and Waterford Town Board member Doug Schwartz both agreed, saying that municipalities must be ready to give up a sense of local identity for the sake of regional efficiency.

Novy suggested leaving fire departments alone and creating only a consolidated ambulance service. But then she acknowledged the difficulty of separating fire protection from ambulance service.

“There’ll be some winners and losers,” she said. “But we all have to be open to change.”

Also participating in the hour-long discussion inside Waterford Union High School were Waterford Village Board member Adam Jaskie and Town Board members Dale Gauerke and Teri Nicolai.

Rochester Village President Ed Chart and Norway Town Administrator Tom Kramer both were invited, but were unable to attend.

The ad hoc group plans next month to approach the Racine County Intergovernmental Cooperation Council, a regional partnership created by County Executive Jonathan Delagrave with municipal representatives countywide.

Consolidation of fire departments is not a new topic in Racine County, as several communities have wrestled with the expense of maintaining their own operations, often depending on volunteer firefighters rather than full-time professionals.

The neighboring village and town of Waterford decided to consider combined fire protection after recently forging a new agreement for village ambulances to handle emergency medical services in part of the town.

The village has its own fire department, while the town is served by the Tichigan Volunteer Fire Company.

All told, there are four fire departments with a combined 10 ambulances and six fire engines serving the two Waterfords, plus Rochester and Wind Lake.

Houston said some past equipment purchases have gone through simply to keep pace with neighboring departments. He questioned whether so many fire engines and ambulances are needed to serve a regional population of about 10,000 people.

He also said he hopes the new regional department can be assembled without any cuts in manpower, even among volunteer firefighters.

“Nobody’s going to lose their jobs,” he said. “They’re all needed.”

Participants noted, however, that consolidating fire departments is a new endeavor, and that they are embarking on the process with a degree of uncertainty about what lies ahead.

“Where to start, I really don’t know,” Schwartz said.

Added Nicolai, “There’s a lot of things to learn yet.”