Regional collaboration brings ND Packaging to Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Racine County Economic Development Corp. and several partner organizations are welcoming ND Packaging, a subsidiary of ND Paper, Inc., to the Village of Mount Pleasant.
Last year, ND Paper purchased a 350,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility for $15.5 million, with an additional investment of over $30 million for renovations and equipment.
“We chose Racine County not only because of their established reputation of being a welcoming business community, but also because of the people on the local level and the relationships established,” said ND Packaging General Manager John Parent. “We are excited for the future of the company in this region and the ability to create employment opportunities for the people here.”
Located 2.5 miles from I-94, the new paper packaging facility is in an excellent logistical location. In August, the company began seeking to fill up to 40 jobs. Parent mentioned the company recently held a job fair, where many of those positions were filled, however, the company will still need more.
“We are excited that ND Packaging is bringing more investment and jobs to Racine County,” said Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave. “We look forward to working with the company to ensure its success for years to come.”
Milwaukee 7, Southeast Wisconsin’s regional economic development organization, was instrumental in attracting ND Packaging to the area.
“We are thrilled ND Packaging has chosen southeastern Wisconsin for this significant investment,” said Rebecca Goodmanson, manager of corporate attraction and expansion at Milwaukee 7. “ND Packaging is precisely the kind of company that we want and are well-positioned to support. The company’s decision to invest and create jobs here highlights the attractiveness of our economic assets, particularly our high quality and plentiful workforce.”
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, the state’s lead economic development organization, is providing tax incentives to the project based on capital investment and job creation.
“Wisconsin is recognized as the national leader in paper production,” said Missy Hughes, WEDC Secretary and CEO. “The investments ND Paper has made in Wisconsin, first at the plant in Biron and now at ND Packaging, demonstrate that our state offers unparalleled opportunities for innovation in an industry that is vital to our economy.”
In 2018, ND Paper first entered Wisconsin when the company invested $189 million into the Catalyst Paper Mill in Biron. The Mount Pleasant location will complement the Biron plant by manufacturing corrugated boxes.
“We have an amazing location, a talented and diverse workforce and a community that encourages business growth and development,” said David DeGroot, Mount Pleasant Village Board president. “This is a great opportunity for our community and the State, and I look forward to seeing ND Packaging grow here.”
Over the past month, production machinery has been shipped to and installed in the Mount Pleasant plant. With local leadership, equipment and a quality workforce established, the company expects to start production by the fourth quarter of 2020.
