Regional collaboration brings ND Packaging to Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Racine County Economic Development Corp. and several partner organizations are welcoming ND Packaging, a subsidiary of ND Paper, Inc., to the Village of Mount Pleasant.

Last year, ND Paper purchased a 350,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility for $15.5 million, with an additional investment of over $30 million for renovations and equipment.

“We chose Racine County not only because of their established reputation of being a welcoming business community, but also because of the people on the local level and the relationships established,” said ND Packaging General Manager John Parent. “We are excited for the future of the company in this region and the ability to create employment opportunities for the people here.”

Located 2.5 miles from I-94, the new paper packaging facility is in an excellent logistical location. In August, the company began seeking to fill up to 40 jobs. Parent mentioned the company recently held a job fair, where many of those positions were filled, however, the company will still need more.

“We are excited that ND Packaging is bringing more investment and jobs to Racine County,” said Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave. “We look forward to working with the company to ensure its success for years to come.”