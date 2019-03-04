RACINE — Regency Mall on Tuesday, March 5, is scheduled to host Color for a Cause, a live mural coloring contest and shopping event designed to raise funds and awareness for local organizations.
Hosted by the mall staff and run by Hull Property Group, a retail real estate company specializing in enclosed shopping malls, Color for a Cause is intended to bring people together in support of the Racine area. The event is scheduled to take place from 5 to 7 p.m. in the mall's center court.
During the event, each participating organization will be provided a 6-foot mural and coloring supplies. Participants have two hours to color their mural and shop on behalf of a cause. Patrons can shop anywhere in the Mall and show their receipt in center court to earn a point for a participating cause.
The mall will donate $1 for each point earned and a $250 prize donation will be awarded to the organization with the most points and the winning mural design as determined by local guest judges.
Organizations scheduled to take part include: Abbey of the Brew City Sisters; American Cancer Society-Relay For Life of Racine; Ascension Living- Lakeshore at Siena; Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast; H.O.P.E. Safehouse; Just Add Kids; Origins of Hip-Hop; Our Harmony Club; Racine Arts Council; Racine County Human Services/Foster Care; Racine Friendship Clubhouse, Inc.; Racine Habitat for Humanity; Racine Public Library; Racine Zoo; Racine County Opportunity Center; The Salvation Army; Wisconsin Humane Society; Wisconsin Miss Amazing; and YWCA Southeast Wisconsin/Dress for Success Racine.
For more information, visit wecolorforacause.com.
