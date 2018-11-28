Try 1 month for 99¢
Volunteer Center

Ashly Platt and Seleena Alarcon, employees of Landmark Credit Union, and Gabriella Gallegos, a student at Park High School, pause for a photo after wrapping presents on Dec. 5, 2014, at Regency Mall.

 Journal Times file photo

RACINE — The Volunteer Center of Racine County will not be conducting its annual gift-wrapping fundraiser at Regency Mall this year, but it will offer wrapping at various other locations.

The Volunteer Center, a nonprofit that serves to connect volunteers with organizations that need them as well as to promote the value of volunteerism, had provided gift-wrapping to mall shoppers in exchange for donations throughout the holiday season annually for about 17 years. This year, Hull Property Group, the owner of the mall, rejected the center’s request to rent out space to continue the fundraiser.

Michelle Ortwein, executive director of the Volunteer Center, was informed of the decision in October.

During last year’s fundraiser at the mall, more than 300 volunteers wrapped about 2,100 gifts.

“Hundreds of people come to this,” Ortwein said.

Hull Property Group, based in Augusta, Ga., purchased the mall in 2016. This year it completed extensive renovations to the mall’s interior, and some changes to its exterior. It also began discontinuing contracts with vendors operating out of center-aisle kiosks, with the aim of creating longer lines of sight for shoppers. The Volunteer Center typically rented aisle space just outside the now-shuttered Boston Store.

Coles Hull Doyle, marketing director for Hull Property Group, said that during the holiday season Regency Mall receives many requests from various organizations hoping to host fundraisers on the property.

“As a way of now including everyone, we are hosting a new event at the mall this spring called Color for a Cause,” Hull Doyle said via email. “The event is a live coloring contest and shopping event that raises funds and awareness in support of local organizations. There are so many great causes to support and we feel this will include everyone.”

‘Not the same’

Although the Volunteer Center will do some gift-wrapping at various locations this holiday season, it will be spread out, unlike the seasonlong effort at the mall, which typically lasted from late November until Christmas Eve.

“It’s not the same,” Ortwein said. “We’ll be missing that community effort.”

The gift-wrapping fundraiser at the mall brought together volunteers young and old who might not have otherwise met, as well as volunteers unaffiliated with the center from businesses and the community, Ortwein said.

“It was a fun way to get the groups together,” Ortwein said.

