Regency Mall clinic on pace to administer its full vaccine allotment this week: 1,170 doses

RACINE — The community-based vaccination clinic at Regency Mall, which opened Tuesday, is on track to use its full vaccine allotment for the first week: 1,170 doses.

Appointment slots are quickly filling for next week, but many are still available the week of April 5.

Residents can register for the clinic by visiting the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry at vaccinate.wi.gov.

Registrants will then receive an invite to book an appointment when they are eligible. Registration is also available by calling toll-free 844-684-1064. Interpreters are available for non-English speakers.

See the Department of Health Services’ website at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-about.htm for eligibility information.

The most recent group to become eligible, having been added to the eligibility list Monday, was Wisconsin residents 16 and older with certain health conditions that cause a greater risk of severe COVID-19 infection including asthma and obesity.

The next eligible group includes all residents 16 and older. That group is tentatively set to become eligible May 1, although that could happen soon.