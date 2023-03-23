RACINE — Students from Goodland Montessori School have asked their lunchroom staff to not put cheese on their salads.

Imagine that — in Wisconsin?

That’s so only vegetable leftovers are being composted in their gardens.

“I think that’s pretty exciting,” said Dave Backmann, president of Greening Greater Racine.

Composting lunch leftovers at Goodland was just one of the local efforts recognized as being a step in the right direction to help soil health.

Backmann, Racine Mayor Cory Mason, Goodland Montessori School third- and fourth- grade students and community members met for a Save Soil event sponsored by Unity Racine at the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 322 Ohio St., Racine, on Tuesday.

This event highlighted the rapidly deteriorating condition of soil in agricultural land in the United States and globally and impending food shortages.

Several speakers from the Racine and Kenosha area discussed sustainable gardening and agricultural practices.

Through coursework, Goodland Montessori School students have been learning how vegetables are grown, harvested and prepared for the table.

They shared at the Save Soil event what measures they are taking toward environmental stewardship and participated in educational soil activities afterwards.

Goodland third grader Kattelaya Lillo, a part of her school’s compost team, gave a speech to explain the efforts to compost.

“I think helping the world is the right thing to do,” she said after the event. “God helped us, and I feel like without soil and trees, the world wouldn’t be really anything.”

At the event, Mason additionally declared March 21 as Save Soil Day in Racine, and March 20-25 as Save Soil Week.

He explained that the soil in this part of the state is some of the best in the country and people settled in this area partly because of the fertile soil conditions.

“It’s easy to overlook it because it’s underneath your feet all the time, and you think ‘Oh, this is just part of the way it is,’” Mason said. “But it turns out it’s critically important to the food that we rely on, for the way water moves around and whether or not we have to build big infrastructure because we maybe paved over too much of the soil … it really plays into our daily lives in ways that you can’t imagine.”

‘A great time to think about soil’

A man in India who goes by the name of Sadhguru founded the global movement called “Save Soil” to bring the importance of soil and the threat of soil extinction into the spotlight.

The Save Soil movement, which the local Racine event was part of, works to raise awareness about dying soil, inspire people to support policy redirections to safeguard, nurture and sustain soils and drive national policy changes toward raising and maintaining the organic content of soils to a minimum of 3-6%, according to the movement’s website.

Mason said it’s the perfect time of year to acknowledge soil.

“It’s that time of year when the snow starts to thaw and you can smell the soil when it starts to get a little bit warmer,” Mason said. “It’s a great time to think about soil and what it means.”

Backmann explained that the fruits and vegetables he eats now aren’t as nutritious as the fruits and vegetables he ate when he was in third and fourth grade.

The foods back then had more vitamins and minerals because the soils of North America have been depleted of their ability to raise food by an estimated 50% since he was in elementary school, he said.

Backmann also explained the process of desertification.

Desertification is land degradation in typically dry areas resulting from various factors, including climatic variations and human activities, according to NASA’s Earth Observatory website.

The land can no longer support the same plant growth it had in the past. Drought, overgrazing, fire and deforestation can cause desertification.

“Can you imagine if this calming, verdant space, had no plant life?” Backmann asked the crowd on the grassy, yarded area where the event was held. “Can you picture it as just lifeless, barren dirt? Such an ugly landscape is entirely possible if all of us do not begin right now to educate ourselves, our friends, our families and everyone else we know about how important it is to protect and to rebuild our soils.”

In photos and video: Goodland Montessori School students, mayor work to 'Save Soil' Goodland Montessori School student Kattelaya Lillo goes over what her school has been doing to compost Racine Mayor Cory Mason explains the importance of soil and issues Save Soil Day proclamation Dave Backmann, president of Greening Greater Racine, explains a world of desertification Racine Mayor Cory Mason Dave Backmann Kattelaya Lillo speaks Goodland Montessori School third and fourth grade students Digging through the dirt Kattelaya Lillo Kattelaya Lillo and Chris Mannion