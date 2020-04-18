Referendum recount: Day one brings margin from 5 to 3; recount to resume Monday

George Meyers, who filed one of the petitions asking for the recount, objected to the vote being counted.

“The witnesses is to fill out their address. The law says it must be done so I’m objecting to this vote being counted,” Meyers said

However, the board agreed with O’Neil and decided to count the vote, a decision it reaffirmed throughout the first day. In the case of the North Bay recount, it didn’t add any new or adjusted votes to the referendum total because the ballots without witnesses’ addresses had already been counted.

There were several votes in Caledonia that had previously been rejected because there was no witness address listed under the witness signature; they will be counted going forward. Below is a breakdown of how the vote totals changed in Caledonia:

Caledonia wards 16, 18, 19

For Caledonia wards 16,18,19 the Board of Canvass determined that three more votes would be counted that hadn’t previously because of the missing address. However, one of those was a military ballot that only included the federal election — and not the referendum. That added two more votes into the total, one no vote and one yes vote.