Referendum recount: Day one brings margin from 5 to 3; recount to resume Monday

RACINE – The recount, which is being done by hand, has begun for the $1 billion, 30-year Racine Unified School District referendum that initially passed by just five votes.
The vote, announced Monday, following the April 7 election was 16,748 yes, 16,743 no.
After Saturday, the first day of the recount, that margin had been reduced to three votes, with the yes side gaining two votes and the no side gaining four votes.
The first day started with the counting of votes for Caledonia, Elmwood Park and North Bay. There were no changes for Elmwood Park or North Bay, but there were for Caledonia.
The discrepancies came mostly over whether to count ballots where the witness for an absentee voter did not write in his or her address under the signature line.
It was a question that came up multiple times throughout the first day and is likely to come up throughout the recount process — a process that is expected to last well into the week, concluding anywhere from Wednesday to Friday. The recount is to resume on Monday.
Matt O’Neil, who is acting as counsel for Racine Unified for the recount, explained that the recount is happening by hand because the county didn’t have enough blank election memory cards available for the recount and memory cards from past elections cannot be erased because they are permanent records.
The recount will resume at 8:30 a.m. Monday at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., and is expected to last until about 5 p.m. each day until the count is done.
No address listed
The Racine Unified Board of Canvass made a decision early Saturday, when an issue first came up with North Bay ballots. The Board of Canvass decided that it would count absentee ballots that were postmarked on time, were signed by the voter and by the witness and were missing only the address for the witness, as long as Board of Canvass members could determine the witness shared an address with the voter.
The Board of Canvass is comprised of three Racine Unified staff members, who have the ability to make rulings when the validity of ballots are in question: Elizabeth Tobias, the deputy clerk of board elections; Tammy Leverich, the executive assistant to the district’s chief financial officer, Marc Duff; and Melissa Abel, the district’s executive director of human resources.
O’Neil advised the Board of Canvass that a witness signature is mandatory under state statute 6.87(6d). However, when speaking about the vote in question in North Bay, he said because they could determine that the witness lived with the voter, then, in fact, the witnesses address was on the certificate, even if the witness did not write his or her address under the signature.
George Meyers, who filed one of the petitions asking for the recount, objected to the vote being counted.
“The witnesses is to fill out their address. The law says it must be done so I’m objecting to this vote being counted,” Meyers said
However, the board agreed with O’Neil and decided to count the vote, a decision it reaffirmed throughout the first day. In the case of the North Bay recount, it didn’t add any new or adjusted votes to the referendum total because the ballots without witnesses’ addresses had already been counted.
There were several votes in Caledonia that had previously been rejected because there was no witness address listed under the witness signature; they will be counted going forward. Below is a breakdown of how the vote totals changed in Caledonia:
Caledonia wards 16, 18, 19
For Caledonia wards 16,18,19 the Board of Canvass determined that three more votes would be counted that hadn’t previously because of the missing address. However, one of those was a military ballot that only included the federal election — and not the referendum. That added two more votes into the total, one no vote and one yes vote.
In addition in those wards, three ballots were remade incorrectly. Ballots are remade if there is an issue trying to enter them into the voting machine. One was originally a no vote and incorrectly changed to yes. One was a yes vote and incorrectly changed to no; and one was a no vote and the person filling it out accidentally didn’t turn over the ballot (or that is what it appears) and didn’t enter anything for the referendum vote. That added one no vote to the total.
Caledonia wards 11, 14, 15, 17
For Caledonia wards 11, 14, 15, 17, three ballots that weren’t originally counted were counted. Two of them were stamped “received” by Caledonia after April 7, but a closer inspection of the postmark showed that they were postmarked by April 7 and therefore they should be counted. One of them didn’t have a witness address, but it was later determined it should count because the witness lived with the voter.
On Monday, the Board of Canvass will need to randomly draw three ballots to remove from the Caledonia count for wards 9, 10, 12 and 13 because of discrepancies.
For Caledonia wards 9, 10, 12 and 13, there were three absentee ballots where the witness didn’t provide an address under the signature and the Board of Canvass was unable to read the signatures of the witness to determine if the witness lived with the voter. The board determined those would not count. However, since each ballot doesn’t have a name on the ballot itself, it’s not possible to know which ballots go with those envelopes. As a result, the Board of Canvass will need to randomly draw three ballots to remove from the vote count.
Racine City Council
Independent from the Racine Unified recount, there is a recount going on for the District 12 Racine aldermanic seat. Incumbent Alderman Henry Perez won the April 7 election by three votes over challenger Stacy Sheppard, 748 to 745.
That recount started on Friday, but new totals have not yet been certified. That Board of Canvass is scheduled to resume at 10 a.m. Monday at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
