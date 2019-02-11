RACINE — The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association and National Association of Sports Officials share a fear that any or all of their referees decisions may end up being legally challenged in court, reversing what had been an unchanging precedent of leaving calls and penalties on the field.
This fear was incited last Friday, when a Racine County Circuit Court judge issued a restraining order, temporarily blocking an athlete’s suspension after a wrestler’s father hired an attorney to challenge two unsportsmanlike conduct calls.
The wrestler, Waterford High School sophomore Hayden Halter, was suspended after winning the Southern Lakes Conference championship on Feb. 2. After Friday’s last-minute court hearing, Judge Michael J. Piontek found that Halter’s actions during the match were not worthy of suspension after reviewing video of the match and WIAA rules.
The WIAA’s attorneys unsuccessfully argued that a deluge of complaints and legal challenges could be on the horizon if Piontek ruled against them on Friday, which he ended up doing anyway.
An appeal of the restraining order issued by Piontek may still be filed.
Thanks to the restraining order, Halter — who won state last year as a freshman with Burlington High School — was allowed to wrestle (and win) Saturday at a regional tournament in Pewaukee. Next Saturday, Halter is scheduled to compete at the Division 1 sectional meet at Horlick High School, one step away from the state tournament.
Attorney Brent Jacobson, representing the WIAA, said in a pair of emails Monday: “At this point in time, all we can say is that our client (the WIAA) is weighing its alternative courses of action … an appeal is one option. If that option were pursued, given the stage of the proceeding at this time, I cannot say when that would occur.”
The ref’s call
Barry Mano, the president of the National Association of Sports Officials, wrote a commentary titled “Calling a foul on the bench,” which is published on Page A5 of today’s Journal Times.
“Judge Piontek played armchair referee and the consequences, if left unchecked and unchallenged, will bring uncertainty and loss of belief in the outcomes of high school contests,” Mano argued.
This was a concern Piontek addressed in his decision on Friday. He told the WIAA’s attorneys and leaders that the possibility of litigation may just have to be something that the nonprofit is going to have to contend with going forward, if parents, fans or schools are willing to go through the legal process to plead their case.
Piontek added that he felt he had to reverse the referee’s decision in Halter’s case, in spite of the WIAA’s precedent, because what he saw on the recording and learned through testimony proved to him that Halter didn’t deserve to be suspended.
The implications of this decision could be damaging to Wisconsin high school athletics, according to Mano.
“Imagine how many aggrieved parents/fans will now consider using the court system to challenge a referee’s judgment call,” he wrote. “What will be coming our way will be this: often quite ordinary and mundane calls by sports officials will be subject to litigation brought by upset fans/parents.”
Non-instant replay
The WIAA doesn’t allow its referees to use video reviews in any sport in any situation, citing rules from the National Federation of State High School Associations.
Few Wisconsin high school competitions are reliably filmed. The video that was entered as evidence in Halter’s case was shot from the bleachers by Halter’s mother, Brynn.
“In effect,” Mano wrote, “Judge Piontek became the replay official, where replay is not permitted, and chose to override the decision of the official on the mat.”
Referee shortage
Mano added that this kind of criticism will make it even tougher to recruit new referees — and they’re often understaffed as is.
The Janesville’s Gazette reported in April 2018 that “veteran high school officials are retiring faster than new officials can be recruited.”
On Jan. 10, the WIAA issued a letter stating that parents who engage in “verbally criticizing game officials or coaches … (are) the primary reason Wisconsin has an alarming shortage of high school officials.”
The letter stated that 80 percent of officials quit after two years, much shorter than what had been the norm.
The fact that anyone can defend the WIAA, which is obviously a self regulated organization, is ludicrous. The WIAA set themselves up for a situation like this by thinking they can be the judge, jury and executioner over all athletics. In this day in age to not even offer an appeals process blows my mind. The WIAA is basically a "Dictator" which I can't believe anyone is OK with. When we have the travel and elite clubs in all sports these days, which take not only a huge time commitment by both the athlete but the parent as well, they also bring a huge financial commitment. I ask why are people doing these, to hopefully groom an elite athlete worthy of a potential college scholarship. I personally don't believe that a part time referee should have the authority to issue such a penalty that might take that possibility away from anyone and have the WIAA stand behind that referee. The WIAA needs to clean up the language in the rule book and also figure out an appeals process. The rule in question is this. Unsportsmanlike Conduct and/or Flagrant Conduct, are you serious that is how you word a rule that could have very serious implications, what a joke. How about explaining what those are, so it leaves little room for interpretation. The WIAA needs to move on and not appeal this, they don't need another "Black Eye" like they received a few years ago with the national attention they got from the chanting thing. You will not see an influx of court cases challenging calls like the scare tactic people are trying to peddle, most people once they find out the expense to do so will back off filing a lawsuit and hiring the attorney. It's not cheap!
Kicker is--The WIAA sent a reminder out to all schools reminding them of these rules and ramifications less then one week before Halter's outbursts to all the AD's in the state. Only 2 kids elected to not listen. Halter and Kiser. Kiser didn't sue, Halter did. I don't like the fact that I have to drive only 55 on the way to work. I don't sue when I get spanked for it. Not the first time this year Halter has been dinged EXACTLY for this.
The kicker is one of his penalties was for "flexing " many others flexed and weren't called for it. The bottom line is the WIAA and the referee's aren't consistent in calling it's own rules. I for one have gotten speeding tickets and have spent the time to get it reduced, that option is available. Unfortunately tje WIAA feels a dictatorship is a better way to operate, until they are challenged and lose, then it's a rogue judge...
Actually the UC was for taunting, not flexing. Plenty of kids show emotion, flex, clap, cheer, whatever. My kid did a big 3-4 clap after his last match...difference is he did not do it toward the crowd or opponent. We will have to agree to disagree on the taunt vs. flex because there will be no way you can convince me he "flexed" towards his dad. Yes, I was there and he was directed more towards where I was sitting then towards the screaming dad in the front row. Video clearly shows that also.
Caped Crusader....whoa.... Focus here. Focus focus. If that's your concern on high school wrestling post we should probably talk about the authors TV viewing habits, the books that he reads, and all the carbs that he consumes.
All the implications are enormous for this court decision, I have to agree with it. From what I saw it was a terrible call and biased. The other man should not lose his opportunity to compete at state. It is one of the greatest honors in a wrestlers career. The opportunity to fight for the right to wrestle at state was downright stolen from him. Kids literally do backflips after they win.....
You are a moron
'Lawnmower' parenting at it's best! My kid doesn't have to play by the rules...He deserves special treatment...I will sue you if I don't get what I want.. That seems to be the way we are going these days, no accountability, blame the referee, etc... I feel sorry for the kids who won't have sports to participate in because refs are going to be fed up with this nonsense. I do not blame them for walking away. You try driving across town or from city to city in Wisconsin weather to be paid little and get harassed by know-it-all wannabes. It's a thankless job and refs deserve more support from our community.
The WIAA is already poorly run! It is unbelievable that they allowed a Boy who was convicted of armed robbery of a elderly man was Not removed from the basketball court when caught and arrested ..he played on...then when the case was done he was convicted ...he was allowed to play his sport basketball, because his "manager" signed him up for cross country a sport he never participated in before .just so he could serve his "suspension" during a sport he did not play so he could be cleared for basketball...sick....and the WIAA allowed it...His coaches skirted every rule and bent it all to let the kid play!! And by the way ..why is not the ref/st. cats.athletic director put under the gun and answer some questions?? What he did at the END of that match was ridiculous and done with a sense of goating and unnecessary step in as a "Ref" overplay and a bit of a ego response on him ... let the kid celebrate ..wrestling is tough..enjoy the "W"..
It is so funny to me that after all the things you are angrily writing about, you support Trump. Literally every single point you just made about KIDS, Trump has done a ton of worse things, yet you support him. You are the biggest hypocrite I've ever seen.
It's a shame obamacare doesn't cover trump derangement syndrome.
Just like a good team donkey minion bedsheet crusader not to pass up an opportunity to bash Trump regardless how irrelevant and empty it is to the story. But not to worry, it does count toward your Bash Republicans quota for the week.
The Ref was "put under the gun and answer some questions"-he testified in court that Halter swore, which is automatic unsupportsmanlike. Halter said he didn't swear...one of them lied under oath. Either way, we get it, you don't like the St. Cats AD. Finally, no one is arguing "let the kid celebrate" as you, the dad and others keep saying. The rules clearly state no arguing with ref's, no swearing and no taunting the crowd, (and no removal of singlet before leaving the mat, which he also did). It may be semantics to some, but it is a big difference between flexing/celebrating and taunting.
No arguing/questioning the ref, again a call that isn't called consistently in any sport, go watch a high school Basketball game, kids "argue/question foul calls in almost every single game I have go to. If a referee can't handle being questioned about a call, then they shouldn't be reffing. In this situation based on the video, the athlete was questioning a call. You could argue that the father was arguing, but that's a different discussion.
Again--Halter was reminded the WIAA rules right before the tourney. Rules make suck and stupid, but I'm sorry-he knows them (how many times was he dinged this year Weiss for taunting?), was reminded of them, and then repeated his same actions. He was literally 1 of 2 in the whole state that did this.
I have been having this discussion since the day it happened, and I can tell you this is why the court granted him the restraining order. People are so focused on that he knew, it happened to him before, he shouldn't question a referee ect....All are valid points and some I actually agree with, here in lies the problem they are opinions. That is why the attorney didn't necessarily attack the calls or the referee, he attacked the WIAA for not having an appeals process so people didn't have to file lawsuits. The judge made the correct decision based on the angle the attorney was arguing. No organization ie..Government, School Board, Police, WIAA should be allowed to act like a Dictatorship, they all need oversight, unfortunately the court system had to be the oversight in this, because the WIAA has no other avenues.
if that ref was going to claim Halter swore...then the other wrestler should have been there... second...the judge should have took the ref in private and asked what word is claimed to have been said and then also asked the other wrestler the same in private...That other kid was standing right there!! second point...That ref: had biased information and hate told to him on Halter... and im sure that maybe one of the posters on this page made a "anonymous" call to the st cats directors office!!...
You are an idiot. He was forced to testify. Kid lied. Family, especially the dad, should be ashamed of himself.
