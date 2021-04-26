Reefpoint Marina to offer mobile pump out service for boaters

Scott Monroe, general manager at Racine Riverside Marine, said it was several factors that came into the decision to discontinue those services. He discontinued them last year, at the start of boating season.

“With all the other services we had going on, it became not cost effective and not worth it for me,” Monroe said. “I liked providing the (pump out) services and I didn’t want to discontinue them, but when COVID came around and all these other outside forces came into play, it didn’t make sense.”

Reefpoint Marina will now pump out at the end of the fuel dock — a location long-term boaters can’t easily access when far away and out on the water for lengthy time periods. Monroe was going to the dock to pump out after mobile-collecting sewage from boats out on the water. He was charging customers $30 per pump out, and offering weekly, bi-weekly and yearly membership fees as well.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Reefpoint Marina then asked Monroe to use his own pump out method away from the fuel dock, he said, because they would have liability and are doing renovations.

“Without that angle of the puzzle, I wasn’t going to do the service,” Monroe said. “It was a nice convenience, but it’s hard to have nice things.”