Reefpoint Marina to offer mobile pump out service for boaters

RACINE — In a move aimed at retaining slip-holders at Reefpoint Marina, the county will begin offering a mobile pump out service for boaters there, something that had not been available in the past year.
A final decision by the Racine County Board of Supervisors came at its meeting Tuesday when the board had a second reading and unanimously approved a resolution of such a service. The Finance and Human Resources Committee had previously authorized the capital purchase of one mobile pump out boat and authorized the transfer of $51,595 within the 2021 Reefpoint Marina budget.
“Pump out” means to empty sewage from sanitary waste tanks. A mobile pump out boat travels to boats on the water and pumps out from there. Otherwise, boaters have to travel to the docks.
Reefpoint Marina, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, is owned by Racine County and managed by F3 Marina. The marina is not currently equipped to offer mobile pump out service to marina customers.
Previously, customers were able to obtain mobile pump out services from Racine Riverside Marine, 950 Erie St., but those services have been discontinued.
Scott Monroe, general manager at Racine Riverside Marine, said it was several factors that came into the decision to discontinue those services. He discontinued them last year, at the start of boating season.
“With all the other services we had going on, it became not cost effective and not worth it for me,” Monroe said. “I liked providing the (pump out) services and I didn’t want to discontinue them, but when COVID came around and all these other outside forces came into play, it didn’t make sense.”
Reefpoint Marina will now pump out at the end of the fuel dock — a location long-term boaters can’t easily access when far away and out on the water for lengthy time periods. Monroe was going to the dock to pump out after mobile-collecting sewage from boats out on the water. He was charging customers $30 per pump out, and offering weekly, bi-weekly and yearly membership fees as well.
Reefpoint Marina then asked Monroe to use his own pump out method away from the fuel dock, he said, because they would have liability and are doing renovations.
“Without that angle of the puzzle, I wasn’t going to do the service,” Monroe said. “It was a nice convenience, but it’s hard to have nice things.”
Reefpoint/F3 Marina management declined requests for comment on this story, giving the amount of work left in the project as the reason. However, they did note that the mobile pump out vessel should be ready to go in the beginning of June.
Marina annual slip-holders have come to expect mobile pump out. The resolution outlined the risk that boaters may no longer rent from Reefpoint if the county does not meet this need.
With the resolution now approved, Reefpoint slip-holders will sign a season-long contract and be charged $30 per pump out either weekly or bi-weekly. The fuel dock will continue to be available for pump outs, charging boaters half the cost ($15).
Money
There will be approximately 75 pump outs per week, for approximately 20 weeks, generating a projected revenue of $45,000 annually, according to county estimations. In addition, the $15 pump out fee at the fuel dock is conservatively projected to generate $7,500 in annual revenue. This option generates a net profit for its operation within the first year.
The cost of the equipment for the county is $41,595 and the estimated labor of two dockhands for 20 hours per week is $10,000 for the 2021 season, according to the resolution.
“Our management stepped in and came up with a solution to continue that service, which is desired by many of our boaters,” said District 11 Supervisor Robert Miller.