RACINE — Reefpoint Marina was built in 1987 with a 25-year life expectancy. It is now in year 35 and its infrastructure is deteriorating.

The marina, located at 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, is owned by Racine County and managed by F3 Marina. The county is pursuing an infrastructure restoration project totaling more than $27.9 million.

Upgrades are to include new synthetic decking, a new anchoring system, new floats and a new public access dock.

Plans to renovate were in the works since before the pandemic, making for a 3-year discussion.

County Executive Jonathan Delagrave as well as representatives from F3 Marina gave a presentation to go over problems and solutions for the marina at the Racine County Board of Supervisors’ Committee of the Whole meeting on Tuesday, May 24.

Delagrave said he expects to move this project forward throughout the spring and summer. He is bringing the topic to the county’s finance department and will bring some recommendations to the County Board for further planning.

“I don’t know if our forefathers of our county, who took a lot of courage to build the marina at the time, probably would’ve thought that, are they leaving the County Board potentially 30, 35 years later, a big challenge? But nonetheless, here we are, and it’s nobody’s fault,” Delagrave said.

Delagrave highlighted the marina’s ability to draw in economic growth.

“It’s something we’re really proud of, I’m proud of: our partnership with F3,” Delagrave said. “We’re lucky to find F3 and they really are making steak out of hamburger.”

Didn't CCC change its name? Didn't Christopher Columbus Causeway have its name changed? Only partially. The road in question, across just 402 feet, has three different names. Downtown, the road is known as Fourth Street. Then, east of Lake Avenue, its name becomes Kipikawi Causeway — a change the City of Racine instituted in 2019 to honor native residents of the area and to no longer analyze the colonizer Columbus. But the city only controls 400 feet of the causeway east of Lake Avenue. After those 400 feet, upon reaching Lake Michigan, the road becomes county controlled. While the County Board has mulled changing the name of the road from honoring Christopher Columbus to instead being Kipikawi (pronounced kipi-kway) — which means "root" in the Potawatomi language, an homage to the nearby Root River — the action has never been taken.

Issues

Racine County purchased the marina in 2012 and hired F3 Marina as consultants in 2013. F3 then signed into a 5-year contract to professionally manage and operate the marina in 2014, with another extension afterward.

F3 Marina first launched its business managing Racine’s marina and has grown to manage 23 marinas around the U.S. and South America.

“I know the marina very well, and this is what got us going in the business really,” said John Matheson, president and owner of F3 Marina. Matheson said he has been a Racine boater for 18 years. “So, it means a lot to me personally and to our company … we understand the value of this marina for the community.”

Reefpoint is the largest marina in Wisconsin, with 921 slips and five miles of decking; a boat slip is comparable to a single parking space for a boat, enclosed on three sides, so there’s only one way in and out.

The marina’s slip widths are too narrow for many of today’s boats. The marina can’t accommodate ample power for modern vessels either.

“Anything that boaters are looking for, we really have put our best foot forward in making this property the best it can be,” said Carrie Vandera, general manager and marketing director of Reefpoint. “We’re doing a great job at the property, but it still doesn’t change the fact that the marina is aging.”

The fuel lines are too small to handle high-speed dispensers. Underground storage tanks are over 30 years old and need to be replaced.

Wood decking is splintered; many boards are soft and deteriorating. Floats are sinking.

The chain anchoring system is old and prone to frequent breaks in high winds. There aren’t any safety ladders on docks.

The marina also has outdated lighting and deteriorated piers, not to mention building exterior issues that negatively impact visual appeal.

Upgrades

The renovations are to include four phases over four years to ensure operations continue without boater displacement.

The total estimate for the project is $27,923,128. This figure is without grants or other bids, and thus the cost could be decreased.

“It’s an expensive rebuild, it just is,” Matheson said. He added that the marina itself may be able to reduce the cost.

A new slip layout and design is to ensure future resiliency.

Other upgrades are to include:

New synthetic decking, with a 25-year warranty and to be slip- and fade- resistant

A new anchoring system to ensure safety and stability

New power pedestals with increased power for functionality

New floats to increase the buoyancy and life expectancy of docks

A slip-side sanitary pump-out system for added marina desirability

Improved slip hardware including safety ladders for added boater protection

Added Americans with Disabilities Act compliance on docks

A new fuel system with new tanks, in a better location, with high-speed fuel capabilities

The marina also wants to decrease its marina slips from 921 to 614. This effort is to increase the number of larger slips for the future boating market, potentially accommodating boats up to 80, 90 and 100 feet long or larger, Matheson said. He said he anticipates the marina’s revenue will increase as well as the number of boats able to be accommodated.

A public access dock is to be installed, which will act also as a transient dock. The public will be able to use the dock, as the name implies, and a potential water taxi service.

There is to be a public launch for kayaks and personal watercraft.

Delagrave said a lot of boaters may come from Illinois or outside of Racine County, so this dock is a way to active the marina for Racine County residents who don’t own a boat.

“People like the water. People want to go to the water, walk the area and enjoy that access whether you have a boat or not,” Matheson said. “This would be … an iconic part of what would be the new marina.”

