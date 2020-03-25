Reefpoint Brewhouse offers free meals to health care workers, police, firefighters today

RACINE — Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, is offering free meals to health care workers, police officers and firefighters because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 330 free meals were given to those essential workers through both pickup and free local delivery to workplaces on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the free meal is mostaccioli with garlic bread, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

“I know it sounds crazy,” Patti Landerman, who co-owns Reefpoint with Meagan Bennett, said of her restaurant giving away free meals. “We really appreciate our community. This is a time for us to come together and help each other.”

Landerman said she and her staff will reassess the free meals on Thursday, and plan ahead about how to continue the service. She said Reefpoint will likely continue doing free meals one or two days a week, but may change which types of other “essential workers” will be able to get free meals.

All other carry-out orders from the restaurant are 15% off every day of the week for the time being, a response to the state-mandated closing of the restaurant except for carryout.

Orders can be placed at 262-898-7333.

