BURLINGTON — As a child, Danny Zientek discovered his love for woodworking in his grandfather’s basement and through a class in high school.

After serving in the U.S. Army for 10 years and working corporate jobs for eight years, he’s rediscovered his passion.

Zientek opened Danny Z’s Woodworking in August 2020 and ran the business out of his garage. He moved into a space at 532 Sheldon St. in December 2021 because he needed more room.

Zientek has finished about 100 projects since opening, including custom benches, chests, coffee tables, bed frames, wine racks, paddle board racks, cornhole boards, bars for Burlington’s Buzzed Wine Bar and Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum, and placard stands for Geneva Lake Museum.

While many pieces are made-to-order, some are ready for purchase on his website.

Chamber of commerce group Experience Burlington Executive Director MT Boyle said Zientek creates “beautiful woodworking” and has become involved in the community.

“He’s just a great guy,” Boyle said. “The heart of these business owners is just so gratifying. I’m seeing the Burlington area and business community is supportive, which is super exciting.”

Reigniting the spark

The Burlington resident credits learning his skills from high school, his grandfather and YouTube.

Zientek’s grandfather was a cabinet maker, clockmaker and carpenter. As a child, Zientek would play in his basement woodshop when visiting for holidays.

It was there he learned what a screwdriver is and how to build a birdhouse.

As a senior at Badger High School in Lake Geneva, Zientek spent seven hours of the eight-hour school day in the woodshop. He graduated in 2003 and joined the Army.

While working a corporate job in 2015, Zientek’s wife Colie Zientek asked him to make an outdoorsy wooden sign that she had seen on Pinterest for their son’s bedroom.

At the time, Zientek owned only a hammer and a sander. But he decided to give it a shot.

“That just kind of reignited that spark,” Zientek, 38, said.

From there, he built his tool base and skillset, created a Facebook page and began making basic furniture as a side hustle alongside his full-time job.

However, he eventually grew tired of meetings, scheduling and micromanagement.

“It wasn’t my thing,” Zientek said. “So I made the leap and really haven’t looked back.”

Now, his catchphrase and business tagline is “I like to play with wood.”

An active business

Zientek said he usually works on three projects at a time because of drying times for varnish or stain.

Making dining room tables is his favorite.

“I pride myself on building something that a family is going to sit around and have memories and share different events, in the hopes that it’ll last through generations,” Zientek said.

He hopes to one day adopt a production-style model, hiring employees who make dining, coffee and end tables that match, so he can focus on custom work.

Zientek said he enjoys having the freedom of owning his own business and “not having someone breathing down my neck daily.”

He also tries to use as much locally-sourced sustainable material as he can for statement pieces, including wood from the south shore of Lake Geneva.

“I like to use that because A, it’s got a story. And B, it lets people know that it’s not just store-bought wood,” Zientek said. “It’s not from a lumber farm.”

Burlington resident Andrea Hingtgen ordered a custom dining/gaming table from Danny Z’s Woodworking because she and her husband wanted a unique and elegant meal spot that also had an option to store games.

“Many gaming tables out there don’t have style or have the trestle base,” Hingtgen said. “We wanted something that would last generations that we could pass down.”

The couple also wanted to support a local business, and they were pleased with the result.

“The white oak wood he sourced is beautiful, and the stain looks great on it,” she said. “Overall, the table met our expectations and (we) are happily playing many board games on it.”

