RACINE — The planners brought in to reimagine Downtown’s traffic, parking and Monument Square have already given stakeholders food for thought.
The city has engaged Silver Spring, Md.-based Toole Design Group, which also brought in parking experts Walker Consulting, to study Downtown Racine and make recommendations on how to improve its traffic and parking and possibly also Monument Square. The first meetings with local people began Tuesday.
By Thursday evening, Toole was ready with some “starter ideas” that Ian Lockwood, a principal and traffic engineer with Toole, shared at the Johnson Building.
One of the best ways to improve a downtown, Lockwood said, is to get rid of one-way streets and narrow them to two automobile lanes.
After explaining the rationale, he said: “So, what we’d like to do is restore the two-way operations on all the streets, and narrow (Main Street) to two lanes. And if Main Street were ever to get busy, people will know just to go over a street, and it’ll reach equilibrium, and it’ll function just fine.
“As a visitor, (the one-way street pattern) was rather confusing, and it’s unnecessary, and it creates speeding so it’s not a good thing for your city, and it hurts your businesses. So, we’d like to make them like all the other streets in your city, and make them two-way.”
With two-way streets, the need for traffic signals would be greatly diminished, Lockwood said, and they could be replaced by two- or four-way stop signs “and completely simplify your traffic control.”
It would be better for walking, cycling and motorists, he said.
Separated bicycle lanes
Ken Ray, a landscape architect, talked about creating separated bicycle lanes. That, he explained, is an exclusive space for bicyclists along or within a roadway that is physically separated from motor vehicles and pedestrians by vertical elements. They are preferred not just by cyclists but by motorists because they can be less wary, Ray said.
As with streets, with separated bicycle lanes it’s important to have connected network, he said.
Ray said separated bike lanes can be created in multiple ways. By reducing Main Street to two driving lanes instead of four, that would free up the additional real estate to have separated bike lanes, as Ray showed in the Toole presentation.
Speaking for Downtown Racine Corp., Executive Director Kelly Kruse said Friday: “Toole utilized a process that engaged the community, listened to all stakeholders and gave their renderings and possible solutions based on that feedback.
“The ideas that were brought up last night sparked a lot of excitement with the attendees, including myself. Imagining our downtown with slower traffic, bike and pedestrian friendly streets, better parking solutions and a more activated Monument Square is truly exciting.”
Ideas for Monument Square
Downtown Racine Corp. has talked with city officials about the possibility of remaking Monument Square with a permanent stage, among other changes. But Lockwood showed an example of what Toole is designing now. With a project in Sulfur Springs, Texas, where they remade the central square, they created different hard-surface spaces at ground level where states could be set up or musicians could perform.
“We’re not building fixed-use stages anymore,” Lockwood said. “We just want to create the space for stages.”
Ray said Monument Square-related questions Toole will be thinking about in the next few weeks will pertain to: whether to move the monument; should parking remain or have less or more of it; soft vs. hard surfaces; stage locations; winter uses; shade; views to the monument; and whether to recommend adding a water feature.
And he showed several preliminary ideas for how Monument Square could be redesigned.
Parking ideas
Part of the presentation was given by Andrew Baglini of Walker Consultants which has also been studying Downtown Racine which has 2,175 total off-street public parking spaces and 865 on-street spaces for a total of 3,031. He called that a “healthy inventory.”
“You want to see high turnover in the parking spaces,” Baglini said. “You want to keep those main streets active to help promote economic vitality and overall vitality in Downtown.”
“We’re also going to be looking at new technologies in parking,” Baglini said. “One of the biggest ones we see is app technology on your smartphone.”
“And also multispace meters,” Baglini continued, a kiosk-type system in which one or two meters serve an entire block. He said the best system for Racine might be pay-by-plate in which one enters the vehicle license plate. That way, there is no need to return to the vehicle and display proof of payment, because the system already knows that vehicle’s driver has paid.
And with the Passport app which the City of Racine is already using, the driver doesn’t have to remember the license plate number, because it’s in the app.
One way to improve the use of city parking lots and ramps, he said, is improved signage. In particular, he suggested highlighting the Shoop parking ramp with signage.
“If you’re parking even a block or two away” from your destination, Baglini said, “it’s helping promote that overall economic health of the city.”
Toole and Walker are to return for the final interactive design session July 30 from 4-6 p.m. and to give the final presentation Aug. 1 from 7-8:30 p.m., both at the Johnson Building, 555 Main St.
