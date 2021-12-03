Red shoes and a late uncle: Jury finds suspect not guilty in 2018 killing of Marcellus Martinez

RACINE — The defendant charged with the execution-style murder of a care worker in front of the group home where he worked was found not guilty of the most serious charges on Friday after he made the rare move of taking the stand in his own defense.

Gerald R. Smith, 40, was acquitted of first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon in the Nov. 5, 2018, shooting death of Marcellus “Nino” Martinez, 32.

The defendant also was acquitted of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Smith was found guilty of fleeing/eluding law enforcement, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and possession of cocaine and marijuana, all of which he admitted to at trial.

The jury deliberated for about 3 1/2 hours Friday.

Smith acknowledged from the stand that he led law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit that lasted for almost 10 miles.

Initially, Smith said, he was afraid of being caught with marijuana and cocaine while he was on federal parole. He added that as a black man with the police chasing him, he was afraid he would be gunned down if he pulled over.

In fact, Smith said he lives in fear of “being shot down as a black man and that fear was very strong that day.”

As for the homicide, Smith flatly denied being the shooter in the surveillance video that captured the murder of Martinez.

When asked if he killed Martinez, he replied: “I did not.”

Case history

Martinez was killed in front of the group home where he worked in the 1700 block of LaSalle Street.

The shooter shot Martinez nine times as Martinez sat trapped in his car. A coworker who also was in the car managed to get out and lay low until the shooting stopped.

When police arrived, they found Martinez lying in the street next to his car as coworkers attempted CPR.

The primary evidence in the case was surveillance video from a home across the street from the fatal shooting. That homeowner had installed six security cameras.

The surveillance video captured the shooter cutting through the home's backyard, hiding behind some bushes, his movement toward the car, and the fatal shooting.

Two eyewitnesses observed the shooter as he cut through a neighbor’s backyard.

The eyewitnesses also said they observed a white SUV they had never seen before, which drove off a short time later. One of the eyewitnesses was able to tell police the SUV had Alabama plates and was able to remember a partial plate number.

Investigators tracked the vehicle down and learned it was a rented Toyota RAV4 and that the primary driver was Gerald Smith.

Two days after the homicide, on Nov. 7, 2018, investigators took Smith into custody following a 10-mile pursuit that ended in a spectacular crash.

Circumstantial

The case presented by the Racine County District Attorney's Office was largely circumstantial.

There was no gun or other hard evidence, and the shooter could not be identified from the video because he wore a hoodie and mask that covered his face.

The only evidence that put Smith at the actual scene of the murder was a witness with credibility issues.

Samagio Jackson lived on Hagerer Street on Nov. 5, 2018, along with a woman who was then his partner. The two saw the shooter cut through a neighbor’s backyard as they sat in their vehicle.

Jackson told investigators that the shooter turned back and looked at the couple.

In doing so, Jackson said he saw enough of the man’s features — his eyes, forehead, and possibly braids –— to recognize Gerald Smith, the defendant, despite the fact it was dark, raining, the shooter was wearing a hoodie that covered his head, and a mask that covered the lower part of his face.

Jackson did not actually know Smith, but knew of him.

He also claimed to have noticed the shooter was wearing red shoes, specifically a pair of red Adidas Crazy 8 sneakers.

However, when the defense played the surveillance video, the jury could see that at no point did the shooter turn and look back at the couple; although the possibility was raised of that there was a blind spot in the video coverage.

The shoes Smith was wearing that night were shown to the jury and the Racine County DA’s Office made much of the fact that Smith did have red Adidas shoes at the time of his accident.

However, the shoes were a very dark maroon, not bright red. The shoes Smith was wearing were from Adidas, but were not from the Crazy 8 line.

Could the witness really have seen these shoes on a dark and rainy night? Additionally, Jackson allegedly did not mention the shoes to investigators at any point before the trial.

Finally, Jackson's account did not match what the jury could see with their own eyes on the surveillance video. For example, Jackson described the shooter walking across the street and firing shots, but the surveillance video showed the shooter walked up to the car from behind and began shooting at very close range.

Through a taped interview with law enforcement, the defense was able to show Jackson hoped that, by cooperating with the homicide investigation, he could get help with his own legal issues.

Witness

The last person to testify at the trial was Smith himself.

He described himself as an artist and a rapper who wanted to “depict some of the gruesome tales from the community I grew up in, the gun violence I seen or heard, selling drugs, the poverty.”

He used to go by the nickname "Pistol." Now he goes by "Retro-Pistol" to demonstrate his maturity as an artist.

The defendant said he had only recently been released from federal prison and was working for the City of Milwaukee as a garbageman.

Smith was in transition as he prepared to move from Milwaukee to Madison where he was going to live with his girlfriend and already had a job there.

However, at the time of Martinez's death, he was back and forth between Milwaukee, Madison and Racine, where he had family.

Smith told the jury on the night of Nov. 5, 2018, he was hanging out with family. He and his cousin were outside smoking marijuana when he was approached by a man he said was his uncle.

The Journal Times is withholding the names of both men as they face no criminal charges. The man Smith identified as his uncle is now deceased.

From the witness stand, Smith said his uncle needed a ride and he agreed to let him borrow the Toyota RAV4, but Smith insisted that he and his cousin come along.

Smith said he was in the backseat of the car, smoking marijuana and listening to music.

He did not pay attention to where they were going, he said, but the vehicle pulled over, his uncle got out and walked away, and his cousin took the wheel.

Smith said he told his cousin to circle the block and “give (his uncle) some time, but if it seems like he’s up to something fishy, we’re leaving him.”

The defendant said he did not hear any gunshots.

Smith said as they came upon the 1700 block of LaSalle Street, he noticed there was a commotion with people gathering around, and the two speculated about what might be happening.

“I saw people crying,” Smith said. “It looked like a familiar scene.

“The community I’m from — we witness a lot of violence, and it’s not uncommon to see something like this.”

Smith said he became very concerned because he could hear sirens and did not want to interact with the police.

His cousin left the scene and, Smith said, “we had no intention of coming back for (his uncle).”

He said he never saw his uncle again. The uncle died about a year later.

Smith would later tell his mother, “he could have been the shooter” in a recorded phone call from the jail.

Pursuit

Smith did not deny he led law enforcement on a 10-mile chase.

He told the jury he had marijuana and cocaine on him, in violation of his federal parole, so as he raced down the road he began emptying his coat pocket and throwing things out of the window in an attempt to get rid of the drugs.

Among the items that went out the window were a tissue, a document, a pair of gloves, and a mask, which he said he used at work.

“They were all in one pocket,” he said.

Smith added, “Everything else I can recover. Being caught with these drugs, there’s no coming back from that for me.”

The state attempted unsuccessfully to tie the items thrown out of the window to the homicide.

However, a witness from the group home described the mask the shooter wore as having an American flag pattern. The mask Smith threw out the window was black on one side and camouflage on the other.

An expert brought in by the defense demonstrated the mask thrown out of the window could not have been the mask worn by the shooter for multiple reasons. It was also not the same shape.

Motive

Smith said from the stand that he knew Martinez and that they were on friendly terms. Martinez visited with Smith after he got out of prison.

The prosecution attempted to establish a motive for murder by alleging Smith believed Martinez was the reason he went to prison.

Racine County Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Tanck-Adams asked Smith if he received debriefing paperwork following his term in prison that might have named Martinez as the person who cooperated with law enforcement in the investigation that sent him to prison on federal drug charges.

Smith denied that was the case, said he never had the names of anyone who may have "snitched" and added: “Nor was it a concern of mine.”

He said he reviewed the evidence in the federal case. There were photographs, videos and even audio in which Smith was heard discussing the distribution of crack cocaine.

There were no names of people who cooperated with law enforcement, he said.

“His name was never in none of those things I saw in my discovery,” he said. “So, again, no.”

Tanck-Adams also asked about the allegations Martinez had slept with Smith’s wife while he was in prison. Smith said he heard that from the officers investigating the case but that “her affairs are none of my business.”

According to testimony, Smith and his wife had been separated since 2010 and their divorce will be finalized next week, though they remain on cordial terms.

