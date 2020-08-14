Red Cross supports tenants after dehumidifier causes fire

RACINE — A malfunctioning dehumidifier caused approximately $5,600 in smoke and fire damage Thursday afternoon in a home on the 2100 block of Clarence Avenue, the Racine Fire Department reported.
When firefighters arrived on scene after 2:30 p.m., they "found a dehumidifier that was consumed by the fire in the basement," according to an incident report.
No injuries were reported and the house was returned to the homeowner and tenants soon after.
The Red Cross also responded to the scene "to provide assistance to the tenants."
The Red Cross, a U.S.-based nonprofit largely fueled by volunteers, reports that it responds to an emergency every eight minutes, ranging from fires like what happened Thursday on Clarence Avenue to COVID-19 responses to responding to Hurricane Hanna last month in Texas.
The Racine Police Department also responded.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.