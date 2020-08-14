Red Cross supports tenants after dehumidifier causes fire

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A malfunctioning dehumidifier caused approximately $5,600 in smoke and fire damage Thursday afternoon in a home on the 2100 block of Clarence Avenue, the Racine Fire Department reported.

When firefighters arrived on scene after 2:30 p.m., they "found a dehumidifier that was consumed by the fire in the basement," according to an incident report.

No injuries were reported and the house was returned to the homeowner and tenants soon after.

The Red Cross also responded to the scene "to provide assistance to the tenants."

The Racine Police Department also responded.

