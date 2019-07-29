{{featured_button_text}}
Offering fire detector help

Tanya Seay listens as Red Cross volunteer Jon Shelenske gives home fire safety advice during the Red Cross of Wisconsin’s Racine Home Preparedness Campaign on April 25, 2015. A similar campaign is scheduled for Aug. 17 this year. 

 PETE WICKLUND, Journal Times file photo

RACINE — Racine residents can now make appointments for a home fire safety visit — including installation and replacement of free smoke alarms — during an August event held by the American Red Cross and the Racine Fire Department.

On Aug. 17, trained home fire safety leaders will fan out across Racine to install free smoke alarms and work with families on their home fire escape plans. People living in Racine who want to take advantage of this home fire safety event are encouraged to enter their information at GetASmokeAlarm.org or by calling 800-733-2767.

There are no income restrictions; anyone who is interested may participate.

“This event is a fantastic opportunity to make sure your family is prepared in the event of a home fire,” stated Mark Thomas, Southeast Wisconsin Chapter executive and regional CEO, American Red Cross. “I’m excited that we’re able to join caring partners like the Racine Fire Department to bring this program to families in Racine, the city where I grew up. Make sure you take a few minutes and sign up for an appointment today.”

During the August installation day, home fire safety leaders plan to make installations and work with families in dozens of homes in Racine. In addition, they will leave behind information on appointments for in-home installations across the city.

The event is part of the national Home Fire Safety Campaign at the Red Cross. Since 2014, the Home Fire Safety Campaign and its “Sound the Alarm, Save a Life” events have brought alarms and preparedness to more than 1.8 million U.S. homes, which have helped to save the lives of more than 610 people including a family in Janesville.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

Load comments