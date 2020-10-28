Red Cross assists with Byrd Avenue fire victims; 29 people move to hotel

RACINE — The American Red Cross of Wisconsin is assisting in response to a fire Monday at 5635 Byrd Ave. that left about 40 people displaced and three injured.
The cause of the fire is believed to be from a person smoking while on supplemental oxygen.
Justin Kern, communications officer for the American Red Cross of Wisconsin, said 27 of the 40 displaced people are children.
Six families are staying temporarily in a hotel on Washington Avenue with financial assistance from the American Red Cross and two families have other temporary accommodations, such as staying with family members in the area. This makes for 29 people staying at the hotel and 11 people staying elsewhere.
Kern said the Red Cross responded “right away” and families were getting into hotels within a few hours after the fire occurred.
The Red Cross has provided additional financial assistance for families to purchase clothing or other needs. Disaster volunteers from the organization have been delivering meals from nearby restaurants to the hotel and making sure the displaced families have access to health resources. These resources include mental health support, refilled prescriptions and replaced eyeglasses.
“There were just so many kids, and with temperatures dropping, homes are important now, more than ever. There’s a lot of mental health needs to be taken care of,” Kern said.
The American Red Cross is working with local partners, property management and local government to find new long-term housing options for the displaced families.
But the amount of time it will take for those families to move into new housing is unknown at this point, Kern said, because it depends on local partners and what they can provide.
“We’re going to be working with folks every single day for determining the next steps,” Kern said. “They’ll hopefully be moving into that recovery phase soon.”
‘One of the bigger ones’
While this unfortunate situation is typical for the American Red Cross to assist with, the size of the fire is quite large compared to other fires this year in Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties, Kern said.
“This fire is one of the bigger ones we’ve had in quite some time,” Kern said. “We’re really grateful that we have volunteers to support these people.”
When the weather gets colder, there is a spike in the number of fires that occur, especially around daylight saving time, he said. The Red Cross is reminding people to take action to keep their homes safe and prepared against fires, such as checking smoke alarms. He provided tips for home fire safety, available on the Red Cross website.
Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the organization has been trying to avoid shelters in churches and other smaller gathering spaces, so the hotel was the best option. The organization can still provide the displaced families with comfort and care in one location, even with the additional levels of challenges with the pandemic.
“We’d love to have people from Racine join our team,” Kern said. “The people that have generosity to Red Cross is why we’re able to respond so quickly and make sure we’re always there for people in need.”
Kern said there’s so much more that goes into a home, so mental health experts are working with the displaced families and especially children in order to help them cope with the loss and get to some form of normalcy as quickly as possible.
“It’s really hard to process this kind of thing,” he said. “Nobody said it’s easy.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.