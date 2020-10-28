Red Cross assists with Byrd Avenue fire victims; 29 people move to hotel

The American Red Cross is working with local partners, property management and local government to find new long-term housing options for the displaced families.

But the amount of time it will take for those families to move into new housing is unknown at this point, Kern said, because it depends on local partners and what they can provide.

“We’re going to be working with folks every single day for determining the next steps,” Kern said. “They’ll hopefully be moving into that recovery phase soon.”

‘One of the bigger ones’

While this unfortunate situation is typical for the American Red Cross to assist with, the size of the fire is quite large compared to other fires this year in Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties, Kern said.

“This fire is one of the bigger ones we’ve had in quite some time,” Kern said. “We’re really grateful that we have volunteers to support these people.”