Red Apple principal to take over as superintendent at Washington-Caldwell

TICHIGAN — Kevin McCormick, a principal who has overseen academic success in the Racine Unified School District, will be taking over as district administrator and principal of Washington-Caldwell School District on July 27.
McCormick will replace Jill McGrath, who has been with the district for about 24 years, the last five as superintendent.
McCormick has worked for the Racine Unified School District for the past 20 years, serving as a teacher, assistant principal, principal and a district level administrator, according to a news release from Washington-Caldwell.
“The district is confident that McCormick’s educational experiences in various leadership positions will provide Washington Caldwell with a strong leadership structure and framework for continued success of the district,” the press release said.
Washington-Caldwell is located at 8937 Big Bend Road (Highway 164) in the Tichigan area of the Town of Waterford. It serves grades 4K through eight and its students go on to attend Waterford High School. It annual enrollment is about 185.
McCormick has taught at both the elementary and middle school level, and most recently served as the directing principal of Red Apple Elementary, Racine Unified’s STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) school.
Accomplishments
During McCormick’s tenure there, Red Apple was one of eight schools in Wisconsin that the Department of Public Instruction nominated for the U.S. Department of Education’s 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools Program. Red Apple was nominated based on its achievement in closing gaps between various student groups.
According to the release, McCormick was chosen for the job after “an extensive interview process” with Washington-Caldwell staff. He also met with the School Board and members of the community.
McCormick has a bachelor’s degree from University of Wisconsin-Madison and a master’s of educational leadership degree from National Louis University. He continued his professional studies by earning certifications from Cardinal Stritch University.
