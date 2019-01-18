RACINE — Residents interested in obtaining a job in the road construction industry are invited to a recruitment event featuring employment and training opportunities.
The event begins at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, in Room 217 of the Technical Building on the Racine Campus of Gateway Technical College, 1001 Main St. Doors open at 7:30 a.m.
With many career opportunities available in the highway construction field, Payne & Dolan and Zenith Tech Inc. will be on site conducting interviews and selecting candidates for a 130-hour road construction training program that prepares individuals for work in road building.
The event is designed to build a diverse pipeline of workers and to share information about the road building industry with Racine County residents and partners.
The Walbec Group will hold the event in partnership with Racine County, the City of Racine, WRTP/BIG STEP, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, the Southeastern Wisconsin Building Trades Council and the Community Workforce Partnership. To register and for more information, call 262-619-6560.
