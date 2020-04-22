Recount update: Racine Unified referendum still too close to call

RACINE — As the fourth day of the Racine Unified referendum recount at Festival Hall drew to a close on Wednesday afternoon, results were still close.
The April 7 referendum asked voters to allow the district to collect $1 billion beyond its revenue limit over the next 30 years. The initial results, announced April 13, showed the referendum passing by five votes, 16,748 in favor and 16,743 opposed. A recount, triggered by citizen petitions, commenced Saturday at Festival Hall.
At the end of the day Wednesday, the new count was 13,069 in favor of the referendum, compared to 13,683 against.
As Wednesday’s recount wrapped up, only 15 wards in the City of Racine were left to count. The recount reconvenes at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Festival Hall.
Draw downs change numbers
The state Elections Commission on Monday advised recount officials not to count ballots without witness signatures entered in the proper place on the form. Ballots in four voting units (Caledonia Wards 16, 18, and 19; Elmwood Park, North Bay and Wind Point) that had been counted using the previous standard were retallied on Tuesday and Wednesday by a process called a draw down.
In a draw down, the number of ballots previously accepted in error are then chosen at random from the pile of previously accepted ballots by the Board of Canvassers. Those ballots are then subtracted from vote totals.
The reason the ballots are chosen at random, and not the incorrectly filled out ballot removed itself, is because ballots are anonymous. Once it is removed from the envelope it came in, which includes the voter’s information, there is no way to trace it back to the ballot to which it belongs.
On Wednesday, draw downs continued using the Elections Commission guidelines, with no major changes noted. Earlier in the week, dramatic changes were noted in the Village of Elmwood Park, where the vote went from 85 in favor to 80 and from 118 in opposition to 111.
City of Racine’s Ward 5 also saw dramatic changes, going from 133 in favor to 144 and from 33 in opposition to 31 on Tuesday.
Matt O’Neill, the attorney acting as counsel for Racine Unified, said that change was due to a misreporting of the original count. On Wednesday, O’Neill said that the vote totals changing that radically did not make sense and a review was conducted.
During Ward 5’s review, workers determined that 10 remade votes were inadvertently included in the recount total, causing the change in the votes. Once those votes were removed, vote totals remained much closer to original vote totals, staying at 133 votes in favor, and one less vote in opposition, 32.
