Recount update: Racine Unified referendum still too close to call

The reason the ballots are chosen at random, and not the incorrectly filled out ballot removed itself, is because ballots are anonymous. Once it is removed from the envelope it came in, which includes the voter’s information, there is no way to trace it back to the ballot to which it belongs.

On Wednesday, draw downs continued using the Elections Commission guidelines, with no major changes noted. Earlier in the week, dramatic changes were noted in the Village of Elmwood Park, where the vote went from 85 in favor to 80 and from 118 in opposition to 111.

City of Racine’s Ward 5 also saw dramatic changes, going from 133 in favor to 144 and from 33 in opposition to 31 on Tuesday.

Matt O’Neill, the attorney acting as counsel for Racine Unified, said that change was due to a misreporting of the original count. On Wednesday, O’Neill said that the vote totals changing that radically did not make sense and a review was conducted.

During Ward 5’s review, workers determined that 10 remade votes were inadvertently included in the recount total, causing the change in the votes. Once those votes were removed, vote totals remained much closer to original vote totals, staying at 133 votes in favor, and one less vote in opposition, 32.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 4

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Alyssa Mauk Reporter Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies. Follow Alyssa Mauk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today