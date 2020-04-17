You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Recount underway in District 12: Henry Perez defeated Stacy Sheppard by 3 votes, according to initial count
0 comments
alert featured

Recount underway in District 12: Henry Perez defeated Stacy Sheppard by 3 votes, according to initial count

{{featured_button_text}}
Recounting the 12th

City of Racine finance and clerk's office staff conduct a recount Friday morning of the more than 1,400 ballots cast in the April 7 election in District 12, where incumbent Alderman Henry Perez defeated challenger Stacy Sheppard by three votes, according to the initial count.

 ADAM ROGAN,

RACINE — Friday morning, City of Racine staff began a recount in City Hall of the 1,493 votes originally counted in the District 12 election. Incumbent Alderman Henry Perez won the election by a margin of just three votes over challenger Stacy Sheppard, with 748 votes going to Perez and 745 going to Sheppard.

Sheppard, who has served on the Board of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services since October, requested the recount.

"I am humbled by the outpouring of support I received over the course of my campaign," she said in an email to The Journal Times Thursday. "Nothing was certain in the midst of a pandemic — from the rules around how to cast a ballot, to when the election date would actually be held. Over the past 24 hours I have received many requests from voters in the 12th (District) asking that I request a recount ... In such a close race, I think this will simply verify the results so that every voter can feel confident about the outcome."

Watching the recount

A handful of people all wore masks while watching City of Racine staff conduct a recount of the City of Racine District 12 election Friday morning. Incumbent Henry Perez, sitting closest, appeared to defeat challenger Stacy Sheppard, sitting second-furthest away, by just three votes according to the initial vote.

Both Sheppard and Perez watched the recounting in person in room 205 of City Hall, where City Council meetings are typically held.

"I was disappointed," Perez said of when he heard that a recount had been requested. "The last time we had a recount it was perfect. I understand this is an unusual election. But hopefully this helps restore faith in the system."

This recount is one of at least two in the county following the contentious and controversial April 7 election, where absentee ballots flooded clerk's offices for weeks and the rules surrounding mail-in and in-person voting changed several times in the week leading up to Election Day. A recount of the Racine Unified School District's referendum will be conducted Saturday at Festival Hall; that vote, approving a 30-year spending increase for RUSD facilities, passed by just five ballots.

This story will be updated with the results of the recount when they are released.

Journal Times Reporter Christina Lieffring contributed to this article.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News