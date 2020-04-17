Recount underway in District 12: Henry Perez defeated Stacy Sheppard by 3 votes, according to initial count

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — Friday morning, City of Racine staff began a recount in City Hall of the 1,493 votes originally counted in the District 12 election. Incumbent Alderman Henry Perez won the election by a margin of just three votes over challenger Stacy Sheppard, with 748 votes going to Perez and 745 going to Sheppard.

Sheppard, who has served on the Board of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services since October, requested the recount.

"I am humbled by the outpouring of support I received over the course of my campaign," she said in an email to The Journal Times Thursday. "Nothing was certain in the midst of a pandemic — from the rules around how to cast a ballot, to when the election date would actually be held. Over the past 24 hours I have received many requests from voters in the 12th (District) asking that I request a recount ... In such a close race, I think this will simply verify the results so that every voter can feel confident about the outcome."

Both Sheppard and Perez watched the recounting in person in room 205 of City Hall, where City Council meetings are typically held.

"I was disappointed," Perez said of when he heard that a recount had been requested. "The last time we had a recount it was perfect. I understand this is an unusual election. But hopefully this helps restore faith in the system."