RACINE — After a daylong recount of more than 4,600 ballots, the Waterford Union High School Board of Canvassers confirmed Monday that the yes votes won by a narrow five-vote margin in the April 2 school referendum.
The results of the recount show a final unofficial total of 2,313 yes votes and 2,308 no votes. The initial unofficial results released on April 2 had 2,310 votes in favor and 2,307 against.
Waterford High Superintendent Keith Brandstetter said the four additional votes uncovered by the Board of Canvassers during the recount came from the towns of Waterford and Norway.
Now that the recount is finished, voters have five days to file an appeal with the Racine County Circuit Court. The Board of Canvassers is set to meet April 16 to confirm the recount, after which vote totals will be official.
Brandstetter said that he's glad the recount took place, especially since the vote was so close.
"I'm relieved," he said. "We checked every ballot and now there are no questions."
The referendum asked those living in the district to approve almost $10 million in borrowing. Those funds are set to pay for roof replacements, milling and repaving of existing parking lots and the addition of 200 parking spaces as well as the replacement of outdated furnaces and cooling systems.
The referendum won in the villages of Waterford and Rochester, but was defeated in the other four municipalities that have territory in the high school district. According to the initial results released on April 2:
- In the Town of Dover there were 29 yes votes and 40 no votes.
- In the Town of Norway there were 329 yes votes and 399 no votes.
- In the Town of Raymond there were 60 yes votes and 69 no votes.
- In the Town of Waterford there were 743 yes votes and 944 no votes.
- In the Village of Rochester there were 367 yes votes and 329 no votes.
- In the Village of Waterford there were 782 yes votes and 526 no votes.
The recount
A small group gathered in a stuffy room on the first floor of the Racine County Courthouse on Monday to make its way through the more than 4,600 ballots cast in the referendum. Brandstetter said the group counted each ballot four times to ensure the numbers were accurate. The group started preparing for the recount at 9 a.m. and finished the count at about 5 p.m.
The recount was initiated by petitioner Jeff Klass. Anyone who voted in a referendum could have requested a recount.
Neither Racine County Clerk Wendy Christensen nor Brandstetter could recall a time within the past 20 years that a school district referendum in the county went to a recount.
Counters included three members of the district’s Board of Canvassers and two Town of Norway poll workers who volunteered to help. Christensen’s office also did some prep work for the recount last week.
Brandstetter praised Christensen's guidance and her work to ensure the recount was done correctly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.