WATERFORD — In early January, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin the reconstruction of state Highways 20/83 in the heart of Downtown Waterford. The project will reconstruct approximately 1.7 miles of roadway from Buena Park Road in Waterford to Highway 36 in Rochester, and will replace the existing bridge over the Fox River.
Prior to construction, the project team will be hosting an informational meeting for affected residents, local officials, and business owners to discuss the project in detail. Those directly affected have been previously notified. The meeting is scheduled to take place from 4-6 p.m. Thursday in the meeting room at the Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St.
What to expect
• Main Street, from Milwaukee Street to Jefferson Street in Waterford, will remain open to traffic by being reconstructed in stages. This includes reconstructing the bridge over the Fox River in phases to help keep it open at all times.
• Main Street, from Jefferson Street to Buena Park Road in Waterford, will be closed to through traffic.
• First Street/Beck Drive, from Main Street in Waterford to Highway 36 in Rochester, will be closed to through traffic.
• Access for local residents and businesses will be maintained throughout the project.
The following detour route is planned:
• Southbound: Buena Park Road and Front Street to Highway W; south on W to county Highway D in Downtown Rochester; east on Highway D to Highway 36; north on 36 to Highway 20 (Beck Drive).
• Northbound: Reverse the route explained above.
The contractor, Zenith Tech, Inc., is planning on completing the $17 million project by late fall. The schedule of work is weather-dependent and subject to change.
More information can be found on the project website at: https://projects.511wi.gov/20waterford/
