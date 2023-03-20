DOVER — A former town chairman who was recalled from office in 2017 says he is dropping an attempted comeback in the April 4 elections.

Mario Lena, who served one year as chairman before being removed by voters, said he no longer wants to serve on the Town Board and he would like to be removed from the ballot.

The town clerk said the April 4 ballots have been printed, and there is no way to remove Lena's name.

Voters will choose between Lena and incumbent Town Supervisor Jared Guillien in an election to fill a seat on the Town Board.

Lena said he made "a deal" to drop out of the race.

He he would not elaborate about the "deal," but said it was related to alleged wrongdoing in town government.

"There's a good reason for me not to be there," he said. "I've got more power if I stay out of the board."

Town officials expressed doubts that Lena's decision to suspend his campaign was part of any quid pro quo.

"I highly doubt it," Town Chairman Sam Stratton said.

Guillien, who is seeking his third term in town government, said he does not believe any deal was struck and suspects that Lena is dropping out because he realizes he cannot overcome the controversy that led to his recall in 2017.

"That could be him spinning a yarn," Guillien said. "He's quite a knitter."

Stratton and Town Supervisor Mike Shenkenberg also are seeking re-election April 4, but both are running unopposed.

Town Board members serve two-year terms at a salary of about $5,000 a year.

Lena, a local business owner, became town chairman in 2017 by unseating longtime incumbent Chairman Tom Lembcke by the narrow margin of 395 to 384.

Within a few months, other town officials began questioning Lena's use of town vehicles and helping himself to scrap materials. He also was accused of acting unprofessionally on the job and making false accusations against others.

A recall campaign, led by Lembcke, resulted in an election in 2018 in which voters removed Lena and replaced him with Stratton as chairman.

Guillien then was appointed to take Stratton's place on the Town Board.

Lena submitted a statement Tuesday at the Town Hall attempting to withdraw from the April 4 elections.

He wrote: "I have come to the conclusion that my knowledge and experience is not needed."

