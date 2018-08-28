RACINE — The Root River Environmental Education Community Center (REC), 1301 W. Sixth St., is celebrating its 10th anniversary this week.
A party to celebrate the anniversary is scheduled from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
The event is to include half-price boat rentals, as well as games, food, educational booths, music, animals and more. Boat rentals are on a first-come, first-serve basis. Discounted rental prices include $7.50 an hour for canoes and tandem kayaks and $5 an hour for single kayaks.
The REC, which has the mission is to provide community members with opportunities to explore the Great Lakes and connected ecosystems through recreation, education, demonstration and research, is a partnership between the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and the City of Racine.
Activities at the REC are coordinated by the College of Natural and Health Sciences at UW-Parkside.
The REC is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 30. For more information, email rec@uwp.edu, call 262-595-2912 (UW-Parkside) or 262-818-4200 during operating hours, or go to www.uwp.edu/rec.
