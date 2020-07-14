REC opening July 18

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Root River Environmental Education Community Center (REC), 1301 W. Sixth St., is opening Saturday, July 18 for kayak and canoe rentals from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays with the last boat departing at 3 p.m.

Rental prices are $10 per hour for a single kayak or $15 per hour for a tandem kayak or canoe. Student discounts are available with a valid ID. Season passes are not available this year. Rentals will be on a first-come first-serve basis.

Before visiting the REC this summer, note the following changes:

Social distancing will be enforced at the REC facility

Staff and customers are required to wear masks when social distancing is not practical. This includes when checking boats in and out and if assistance is needed boarding boats and/or adjusting pfds

Boats, paddles and pfds will be sanitized between users. This may result in longer wait times.

Please do not visit if you have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. REC staff will not report to work if they have symptoms or have been exposed as well

The bathrooms and REC building will be closed to the public. Rentals will take place outside down the hill by the boat launch

Only credit and debit cards will be accepted for payment and only IDs may be used as collateral