MOUNT PLEASANT — Residential Equivalent Connection fees have reportedly scared businesses away from Mount Pleasant in the past, but it’s possible that could change.
Mount Pleasant continues to negotiate with the City of Racine on a intergovernmental agreement between the village, city, and Racine Water Utility regarding the impact on public services associated with the land in the area of the Foxconn Technology Group development.
REC fees are a measure of water usage expressed in terms of the amount of water used by a typical residential household, according to the City of Racine’s website.
According to the city’s website, the fee for a residential connection is $3,450, and “multiple fees are due for condos, apartment buildings and commercial buildings.”
In the past, the REC fees have been an issue in attracting businesses to the area, most notably the bottled-water company Niagara Bottling that decided to go to Pleasant Prairie over Mount Pleasant, citing the high cost of the fees.
Village President Dave DeGroot said village officials have been discussing REC fees and other issues related to the agreement with the city in closed session.
“We’ve always felt that it damages, not only the village but also Sturtevant, to attract business that’s any kind of a water user,” DeGroot said. “From a developer’s standpoint, that would be any kind of big residential or any kind of commercial (business) that is water-intensive. It’s definitely something that has damaged us in the past.”
On Monday, the village has a meeting scheduled in which REC fees are expected to be discussed, along with the water agreement with the city, DeGroot said.
“We’re hoping to agree to something that makes sense, and then of course, the City Council has to agree to it,” DeGroot said. “The REC fee is something we haven’t lost sight on.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Does anyone seriously think that after Mt. Pleasant's arrogant departure from Real Racine - the area's longest running intergovernmental coalition - that anyone in Racine cares what Dave DeGroot thinks about REC fees?
A very brief history lesson - the Racine Water Utility didn't "inflict" this arrangement on Mt. Pleasant - the Village Board in 2004 agreed to it. Gladly.
Someone might want to ask Sonny Havn about it - he was there.
The city should “attempt” to get some land annexation out of this deal.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.