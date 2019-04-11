CALEDONIA — Prep and construction for the controversial quarry along 3 Mile Road is expected to begin this year.
It will start with the relocation of Charles Street. The north-south road needs to be redirected eastward, to still allow access to 3 Mile Road but also to stretch around the expanded area the rock and gravel quarry will occupy.
“It will be done in 2019,” said Dave Klein, an aggregate supervisor for the quarry's owner, Payne & Dolan.
Outgoing village Trustee Jay Benkowski estimated that construction on the road will begin in late spring or during the summer.
The cost of the new road is estimated to be just above $1.8 million and will be paid for by Payne & Dolan.
On Wednesday, Caledonia’s Public Works Committee approved an agreement that will allow Payne & Dolan to move the road, conditional on Payne & Dolan agreeing to the terms of the agreement.
Steele said that as soon as his company’s legal team agrees to terms with the village, bids will be sent out so that the road could be moved as soon as possible.
What the new road will look like
The redirected street, instead of going directly north to south between Ellis Avenue and 3 Mile Road, will curve eastward before heading south again along the backside of homes on Marquette Drive.
As part of the agreement, Payne & Dolan will be required to create a berm along the west side of the new Charles Street to protect passing cars and homes from blasting and dust.
The new road will also be constructed “in kind” with the current Charles Street, meaning that it will be built in the same way — using more expensive and more durable concrete, as opposed to cheaper asphalt, like Payne & Dolan had previously requested.
After the new Charles Street is completed and passes inspection, control of the street will be returned to the village.
This all aligns with the previously published and approved plans between the village and Payne & Dolan that had been shared at previous public information meetings, according to Public Works Director Tom Lazcano.
Giving neighbors ‘some surety’
There still has been some pushback from residents, many of whom have been opposed to this expansion since the beginning — it took months for rezoning to occur, allowing Payne & Dolan to mine on land it already owned.
Two residents raised questions to the Public Works Committee Wednesday.
Racine resident Jerry Hooyman was one of them. He wondered what could happen if the quarry expansion could be halted if there’s some dispute or holdup over the agreement that was discussed Wednesday.
“The agreement to expand the quarry would still stand … It would not undo the expansion of the quarry,” Benkowski explained.
Still, Payne & Dolan has indicated it will make an effort to keep its quarry’s neighbors informed about what will be changing in the coming months.
The Waukesha-based material producer and paving contractor will be holding multiple listening/informational sessions for neighborhood residents to “keep them in the loop a little more,” Trustee Kevin Wanggaard said.
“How do we give the neighborhood some surety? … It feels like the neighborhood feels like it is being steamrolled, for lack of a better term,” Benkowski added.
In addition, Payne & Dolan is obligated to help with structural surveys to see how the quarry’s activities may affect nearby homes, and also set up more seismographs to record the effects of blasting in the area surrounding the quarry. Lazcano also said that noise issues will be addressed as well.
