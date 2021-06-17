Rebranding hits hurdles: Burlington may abandon Real Racine, isn't the 'City of Trails,' faces racism concerns

Burlington has called itself "Chocolate City U.S.A." since 1987, but a study is underway to determine if the community should rebrand itself a…
BURLINGTON — Burlington should stop trying to attract tourists and should instead promote itself as a good place to live, says a marketing consultant who is re-examining the city’s image as “Chocolate City U.S.A.”
Jay Graham, of the firm GrahamSpencer Brand + Content Solutions, also says Burlington should sever ties with the Real Racine tourism group and focus on promoting itself.
On top of all that, however, the city does face hurdles: That there isn’t consensus on how the city should brand itself, there are insufficient new housing opportunities and there’s ongoing racial tension.
‘A really cool little town’
Burlington is not really a tourist attraction — for chocolate or anything else; but it is wonderful place to live, and that should be the basis for rebranding the city, Graham said.
“It’s a really cool little town,” he told members of the Burlington City Council that represents the city of 10,847. “We don’t think the town’s story is being told very effectively.”
Members of the city council did not offer much reaction to the consultant’s presentation Tuesday night, although some agreed with the idea of promoting Burlington as a place to live rather than a place to visit.
Alderman Bill Smitz said he personally relocated from Lake Geneva to Burlington because he wanted to get away from a tourism culture.
“One of the things I liked about Burlington is that it’s not a tourist area,” Smitz said.
The City Council is scheduled next month to discuss the GrahamSpencer report, and to vote on whether to move ahead with a rebranding campaign based on the consultant’s recommendations.
Another Real Racine departure?
Burlington currently spends about $40,000 a year to support Real Racine’s efforts at marketing Racine and surrounding communities to tourists and other visitors. The money comes from an 8% tax that the city collects on hotel room bookings.
Real Racine has supported Burlington’s rebranding study and has committed to allocating $100,000 over the next five years promoting whatever brand the city chooses to replace “Chocolate City U.S.A.”
Real Racine President Dave Blank said Wednesday he was unaware that the rebranding consultant was encouraging Burlington leaders to break ties with the Racine-based tourism and convention group.
“I’m surprised by that, given how much help we’ve given them,” Blank said.
Similarly, the Village of Mount Pleasant last year pulled its funding for Real Racine and created its own tourism organization. The move prompted Real Racine to file a lawsuit accusing Mount Pleasant of misspending hotel tax revenue.
Graham told city council members Tuesday that they should stop funding Real Racine because that group’s regionwide marketing efforts relegate Burlington to secondary status. Even the organization’s “Real Racine” name seems centered on Racine rather than Burlington, he said.
“You’re better off controlling your own message in other ways,” he said.
Racism again discussed
Graham also noted that Burlington’s population is overwhelming white, and that his research found concerns about a lack of racial diversity and a perception that Burlington has racism problems.
Without being specific, he mentioned recent news media reports about race issues in the community.
“It’s just a reminder that the community could be more diverse than it is,” he said. “And that (more diversity) could be a good thing.”
Burlington likely not a ‘City of Trails’
Burlington, which has embraced its “Chocolate City” brand for more than 30 years, is seeking a new image, out of concern that chocolate is no longer prevalent in the community — or such a drawing card to visitors. An annual ChocolateFest event already has recast itself as Burlington Jamboree.
City leaders have discussed a new slogan, “City of Trails,” as a way of attracting tourists to experience Burlington’s trails for hiking, biking and snowmobiling. GrahamSpencer was asked to specifically evaluate “City of Trails” as a new brand.
The city is using a state grant to help pay GrahamSpencer’s consulting fee of about $50,000.
Graham told city officials that “City of Trails” is not a good idea. Other cities in Wisconsin already are using that sort of theme, he said, and Burlington’s trails are not developed enough to justify that sort of promotion.
“You’re just not ready to deliver on the promise,” he said.
As part of its study, GrahamSpencer studied Burlington, held two focus groups, interviewed with 24 people, and completed “brand audits” and other analyses.
Graham agreed that “Chocolate City U.S.A.” should be dropped. The city could continue trying to attract tourists other ways, but a better approach would be creating a new brand based on Burlington’s strong reputation as a good place to live and raise a family.
He cited the community’s friendliness, schools, shopping, parks and green space, walkability, large employers, and downtown businesses.
“There is not really a tourism economy in Burlington,” he said of his firm’s research. “Livability was something that got very high marks.”
Housing concerns, annexations discussed
Alderman Bob Grandi questioned how Burlington could promote itself as a place to live when the city has relatively few opportunities to develop new housing.
“It just seems like we keep going back to housing,” Grandi said. “But we don’t have anywhere to house them.”
Graham said the city could consider annexing land from surrounding areas to create space for new residential growth.
City Administrator Carina Walters responded that there could be redevelopment sites within the city, and she agreed that annexation is also “one of the tools in the toolbox.”