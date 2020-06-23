Rebels: The Horlick nickname dates to 1949

While various grass-roots initiatives have been launched in recent years to remove Horlick’s Confederacy-inspired soldier mascot, efforts to do so date back to the 1970-71 school year, when Thompson, now of Kenosha and a retired educator, made it a personal mission to remove the school’s Confederate-styled mascot and flag during his senior year. Thompson is working with the Racine Unified School District to launch the proposed Racine Scholars Academy charter school.

“When I got to Horlick … it was inconceivable to me that a Northern high school would have a Confederate soldier as a mascot — no matter how you dressed him up, that’s who he was — and on top of that the school flag was virtually the Confederate flag,” Thompson told The Journal Times on Monday. “I had resolved from my sophomore year that I would work hard to get rid of the Horlick Confederate flag and mascot by my senior year.”

Thompson expressed his concerns with Horlick Principal Walter M. Stenavich, who worked with Thompson to create a design flag and mascot design contest.