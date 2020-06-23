Rebels: The Horlick nickname dates to 1949

RACINE — Horlick High School has been associated with its “Rebels” nickname for 71 years.
Horlick’s mascot has spurred a variety of reactions in recent years, including a lengthy mention in Horlick Class of 1971 alumnus Milton B. Thompson’s 2016 book “The Only One in the Room: A Lifetime of Observations on Race,” as well as several petitions to change Horlick’s mascot.
Longtime controversies aside, the roots of the Rebels nickname have decidedly less problematic roots.
The first mention of the Rebels nickname in The Journal Times is in a Nov. 2, 1949 preview of the Horlick-Park football game, which was to decide “the city public school grid championship” for the crosstown rivalry dating to 1928.
Journal Times reporter Ralph Trower wrote of that game: “William Horlick High Rebels and Washington Park High Panthers will clash at 7:45 tonight at Horlick Athletic Field … yep, for the first time in the history of both schools, both will have official nicknames. The names were chosen by the students in all-school contests, with the results just announced today …”
According to the website rebelyouthfootball.com, with information sourced to various issues of the Horlick Herald school newspaper from 1937-47, 1951 and 1952, the inspiration for the nickname was a play on the name of Horlick head coach Russell A. “R.R.” Rebholz, who served as Horlick’s football, basketball and track coach from 1946-51.
Prior to that, Horlick’s athletic teams were known by a variety of unofficial nicknames, including The Silver Tops, The Scarlets, The Scarlet and Grays and The North Stars, while students and alumni were dubbed Horlickites.
Rebholz (1908-2002), a Portage native and standout football and basketball letter-winner at the University of Wisconsin, parlayed his 1933-38 experience as a professional football player-coach with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers as “The Wisconsin Wraith” into a lengthy and storied career as a high school and college coach, coaching high school sports at Stevens Point and Horlick before coaching various athletic teams at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where he earned six Coach of the Year honors. Rebholz was a charter inductee into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 1963 and the Winnipeg Blue Bomber Hall of Fame in 1984
During his six-year tenure in Racine, Rebholz turned around Horlick’s basketball team, with the community in 1949 nicknaming Horlick’s cagers as “Rebholzs’ Rebels” for their spirited play, giving rise to the birth of the Horlick Rebels nickname, with the school’s boys and girls sports teams playing as the Rebels and Rebelles respectively. During Rebholz’s tenure, Horlick won their first Big Eight Conference title in 25 years.
Confederate imagery
Over the ensuing years, Confederate-style flag and mascot imagery came into use as a visual representation for the school’s Rebels nickname.
While various grass-roots initiatives have been launched in recent years to remove Horlick’s Confederacy-inspired soldier mascot, efforts to do so date back to the 1970-71 school year, when Thompson, now of Kenosha and a retired educator, made it a personal mission to remove the school’s Confederate-styled mascot and flag during his senior year. Thompson is working with the Racine Unified School District to launch the proposed Racine Scholars Academy charter school.
“When I got to Horlick … it was inconceivable to me that a Northern high school would have a Confederate soldier as a mascot — no matter how you dressed him up, that’s who he was — and on top of that the school flag was virtually the Confederate flag,” Thompson told The Journal Times on Monday. “I had resolved from my sophomore year that I would work hard to get rid of the Horlick Confederate flag and mascot by my senior year.”
Thompson expressed his concerns with Horlick Principal Walter M. Stenavich, who worked with Thompson to create a design flag and mascot design contest.
“I said to Wally, ‘We’re watching what’s going on on TV with the civil rights movement and all these changes and yet we have these (Confederate) symbols,’ ” he said, calling Horlick’s flag and mascot “oppressive” and “racist” imagery. “I don’t use the word racist a lot, but it was … so we came up with an idea: We would have a student art contest to come up with a new flag, a new mascot, to change everything. Students came up with different renderings. Some of them were very interesting. We were blessed with great art students.”
Thompson said choices in the contests were narrowed down to 10 for student voting, with an alternate option for keeping the school’s existing imagery.
“I didn’t think it was possible, anyway, anyhow, that any of my classmates – it was ‘71 – would choose to keep (the existing flag and mascot) … I thought let’s have it (the contest), they’ll vote to get rid of it,” Thompson said. “They didn’t. It angered me so much that I refused to have my picture in the yearbook. I wanted to have absolutely nothing to do with my high school. I could not believe we weren’t going to make a change.”
During college, Thompson made a return visit to Horlick to see Stenavich, who showed Thompson a “surprise” in the school’s fieldhouse – a new school flag that had been one of the entries in the 1971 contest.
After graduation from college, at Stenavich’s urging, Thompson returned to his alma mater from 1975-78 as a human resource adviser, part of district diversity desegregation efforts under Title VII grant funding, a career experience he fondly recalls as “a win situation … working alongside teachers I knew and respected.”
As he recalled events from nearly 50 years ago, Thompson said a change in mascot at Horlick is long overdue.
“I know they changed his uniform … but let’s face it, he’s still a Confederate soldier,” he noted. “Unless you’re dealing with extremely ignorant people, you can tell that that’s his pedigree … we haven’t made the kind of progress we should have.”
Thompson is supportive of the ongoing change.org petition drive effort to replace Horlick’s mascot, saying the school’s nickname can be presented in a variety of more positive ways.
“The Rebel title, catchphrase – you can keep the aggressiveness … by going at it with other images,” he said. “You look at other schools that have the Rebel motto, tag name … and there are a lot of ideas out there that don’t deal with the Civil War and the Confederacy. It’s possible to get to the same place as far as ‘we’re tough, we’re the tough school,’ without having a Confederate soldier.”
Making such a major change, Thompson said, needs to be approached in a “wise fashion” to gain input, consensus and “moment one … buy in” and avoid “groundswell, knee-jerk reaction.”
“You can demean … by saying, ‘You guys are racist, you like this racist symbol,’ ” he said. “That’s stupid. Unfortunately, those are the kinds of conversations we’ve devolved to on these kinds of issues. Or what we can do is strategize and say, “You like being the Rebels. That’s fine. Here are some alternatives to still be the Rebels, only not the Rebels tied to this particular symbol. There are ways of getting there. Fixing some of the ills of our society as far as race, some of them are not that complex to do.”
