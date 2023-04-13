SOMERS — UW-Parkside theatre arts student Travis Siepl is directing “Reasons to be Pretty,” opening Friday, April 14, in the university’s Black Box Theatre.

Playwright Neil Labute’s drama centers on four young working class friends and lovers who become increasingly dissatisfied with their dead-end lives and each other. Debuting after Labute’s “The Shape of Things” and “Fat Pig,” it is the final installment of a trilogy that focuses on the modern-day obsession with physical appearance.

The play premiered off-Broadway on June 2, 2008, running through July 5. It later played on Broadway in 2009, with 85 performances.

In reviewing the Broadway production for the New York Times, Ben Brantley said, “Even more than when I saw it last June, ‘Reasons’ flows with the compelling naturalness of overheard conversation,” adding that it’s “never easy to say what you mean, or to know what you mean to begin with. With a delicacy that belies its crude vocabulary, ‘Reasons to be Pretty’ celebrates the everyday heroism in the struggle to find out.”

LaBute wrote a sequel to the play, “Reasons to be Happy,” which premiered in June 2013. It features the same four characters several years later.

The UW-Parkside production is described as “a love story about the impossibility of love.” In the show, “Greg really, truly adores his girlfriend, Steph. Unfortunately, he also thinks she has a few physical imperfections, and when he casually mentions them, all hell breaks loose.”

Student director Siepl, a Twin Lakes resident, was a Stage Directors and Choreographers National Student Directing Fellowship Finalist at the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival Region 3 competition earlier this year.

The national organization “celebrates the finest and most diverse work produced in university and college theater programs.” Region 3 includes students and faculty from Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin and Western Ohio.

Performances are 7 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 14-15, in the Black Box Theatre at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens (age 60 and older). For tickets, go to uwp.edu or call the box office at 262-595-2564.