Real Talk: Park teacher/Miss Wisconsin looks to have open conversations with teens about drug, alcohol abuse

Teen substance abuse in Wisconsin was at an alarming level even before the pandemic, and the stress and isolation of the COVID-19 could be causing more to turn to unhealthy coping mechanisms.
That’s one of the reasons Alyssa Bohm, reigning Miss Wisconsin and a Park High School teacher, decided to sign on as an ambassador for Advanced Recovery Systems’ Real Talk program.
Bohm is one of 13 state titleholders set to educate high school and college students this year on the dangers of substance abuse and addiction through a partnership between Advanced Recovery Systems and the Miss America Organization.
“We focus on having open communication and an open conversation about what it looks like and what path you can go down and the dangers there are for drug addiction and alcohol abuse,” Bohm said.
Without guilt, fear of judgment
Students are encouraged to ask questions about substance abuse and share their own experiences without guilt or fear of judgment, according to a press release from the Miss America Organization.
“Being a teacher, trust is the most important thing that I want to be able to establish with my students,” Bohm said. “I will continue to do that when I am talking to other high school students.”
Bohm said it will be important for students to know that these talks are a safe space to share.
And it’s clear that many students do have personal experiences to share. Nearly 75% of high school seniors in the state have consumed alcohol and 11% have misused prescription drugs, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health.
“Our youth are already experiencing that right now,” Bohm said. “And it could be on a rise because of the pandemic.”
Many are feeling isolated right now, cut off from family and friends and unable to do all the activities they previously enjoyed or that helped them cope with stress.
“When we aren’t able to accomplish our goals and when we aren’t in the state of mind that we want to be, we are searching for other things to give us that type of relief or that type of gratification or something that’s going to ease the pain,” she said. “That could be drugs and alcohol for some.”
Desire to be back at school
Bohm knows that many of her students are wishing to be back at school in-person right now, and she feels the same. She’s hoping these conversations will help students feel less alone in their struggles and to know that there are resources available to help them.
She also believes that the culture in Wisconsin contributes to substance abuse.
“We have a culture and we have a lot of laws that allow a little bit more of a leniency,” Bohm said.
One example of that is teens being allowed to drink in taverns that allow it, as long as a parent is present.
“That opens up more opportunities for alcohol abuse to happen at a younger age,” Bohm said.
Bohm knows that some teens are already using alcohol, tobacco and marijuana on a regular basis.
“In high school especially I think they think it’s how you become cool,” she said.
But those teens might not realize how substance abuse impacts their still-developing brains and could create roadblocks to achieving their goals.
“I just hope they are more aware of long-term effects that drugs and alcohol have on them,” she said of what she hopes students take away from the talks. “It tears people apart and it completely changes their perspective on life and it can hold you back from a lot of the things want to accomplish.”