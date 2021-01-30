Real Talk: Park teacher/Miss Wisconsin looks to have open conversations with teens about drug, alcohol abuse

And it’s clear that many students do have personal experiences to share. Nearly 75% of high school seniors in the state have consumed alcohol and 11% have misused prescription drugs, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health.

“Our youth are already experiencing that right now,” Bohm said. “And it could be on a rise because of the pandemic.”

Many are feeling isolated right now, cut off from family and friends and unable to do all the activities they previously enjoyed or that helped them cope with stress.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“When we aren’t able to accomplish our goals and when we aren’t in the state of mind that we want to be, we are searching for other things to give us that type of relief or that type of gratification or something that’s going to ease the pain,” she said. “That could be drugs and alcohol for some.”

Desire to be back at school

Bohm knows that many of her students are wishing to be back at school in-person right now, and she feels the same. She’s hoping these conversations will help students feel less alone in their struggles and to know that there are resources available to help them.

She also believes that the culture in Wisconsin contributes to substance abuse.