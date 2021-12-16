Real Racine's future unclear as Dave Blank, president and CEO, retires

First, the COVID-19 pandemic decimated tourism nationwide. Most of Real Racine's funding comes from hotel taxes. With hotel revenues down more than 60% in spring 2020 and still rebounding this year, Real Racine's actual revenue fell far below what was expected over the past two years.
This is a win for the Village of Mount Pleasant, which wants to take sole control of its tourism promotion and doesn't want to contract with an outside entity like much of Racine County's municipalities do with Real Racine.
It is unclear what is in the future for Real Racine.
In a statement, Real Racine Board of Directors Chairman Jeff Van Lysal said: "We would like to thank Dave Blank for nearly 25 years of leadership and dedication to promoting tourism and events in Racine County and wish him success and happiness in his retirement. Among his many accomplishments are the construction of the Visitor Center located at I-94 and Highway 20, numerous events which brought in tens of thousands of visitors and millions of dollars to the local economy, and raising the visibility and importance of the tourism economy to local residents and elected officials.
"We are looking forward to building on his accomplishments while revitalizing the way we highlight Racine County’s assets."
Van Lysal said in a phone call Thursday afternoon that the board has "investigated some opportunities" of how to move forward, but nothing is set in stone.
"We certainly wanted to thank Dave: He put a lot of time in and did a lot of good things for tourism in this county," he added. "Hopefully sooner rather than later we'll have some answers ... We are looking to do what's best for the Racine County."
Much accomplished
Rather than focus on the recent struggles, Blank looked at all the events Real Racine has worked on since being hired more than 24 years ago. On his first day, Blank said, his first task was using the then-Racine County Convention and Visitors Bureau to "shore up" and save Salmon-A-Rama, which it did.
"We had one of the very first Color Runs in the country and one of the very last Color Runs in the country," Blank remembered.
He also never thought he would help draft meaningful legislation at the state level, but he did, helping drafting room tax laws.
"It's been a good run," he said Thursday. “I think Racine has a lot of untapped potential … there’s still so much that can be done. I’m hoping coming out of the pandemic, more can be done.”
Australian Football League National Championships
Players from the Cincinnati Dockers and the Philadelphia Hawks battle for control of the footy during their match in the United States Australian Football League National Championships Saturday afternoon at the SCORe Complex.
Michael Hiebl of the New York Magpies knocks the ball away from Daniel Livy of the Golden Gate Roos during a match in the United States Australian Football League National Championships Saturday afternoon at the SCORe Complex, 509 Dunkelow Road, Caledonia. The competition continues on Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free. The Mateship Cup, a special footy match to commemorate the 100th anniversary of United States and Australia troops fighting side-by-side at the Battle of Hamel in France during World War I will also be played on Sunday.
Players from the Cincinnati Dockers and the Philadelphia Hawks battle for control of the footy during their match in the United States Australian Football League National Championships Saturday afternoon, Oct. 1, 2018, at the SCORe Complex.
The Canadian, United States and Australian flags fly over a field during the United States Australian Football League National Championships Saturday afternoon at the SCORe Complex, 509 Dunkelow Road, Caledonia.
Two men — who gave their names as Huckleberry Garfunckle and Angus Young both of Melbourne, Australia — watch a match during the United States Australian Football League National Championships Saturday afternoon at the SCORe Complex.
Bill Lay of the Cincinnati Dockers shields the sun from his eyes as he watches his team play the Philadelphia Hawks during the United States Australian Football League National Championships Saturday afternoon in Caledonia.
The sun shines over players from the Cincinnati Dockers as they watch their team play the Philadelphia Hawks during the United States Australian Football League National Championships Saturday afternoon at the SCORe Complex, 509 Dunkelow Road, Caledonia.
A player from the Seattle Grizzlies tries to score against the San Francisco Iron Maidens during the United States Australian Football League Championship Tournament on Saturday. The Iron Maidens won against the Grizzlies.
Dallas Magpies player Dylan Murray (in white) kicks the ball ahead to his teammates against the Seattle Grizzlies during the United States Australian Football League Championship Tournament on Saturday. The Grizzlies ended up defeating the Magpies.
Dallas Magpies player Kieran O'Mahony (white jersey) attempts a free kick against the Seattle Grizzlies during the United States Australian Football League Championship Tournament on Saturday. The Magpies lost to the Grizzlies.
The American "footy" championship kicked off Saturday at the SCORe Complex, 9509 Dunkelow Road, Caledonia. Among the competing teams were the Wisconsin Wombats, Nashville Kangaroos, Dallas Magpies, Golden Gate Roos, San Francisco Iron Maidens and Minnesota Freeze.
Color Run participants move through the pink color zone during the 2015 Color Run on May 23, 2015, in Downtown Racine. Thousands of participants took part in the annual 5-kilometer run, which began at Pershing Park and wound through Downtown before ending back near the starting line. Runners and walkers were showered with colored cornstarch as they moved through the route.