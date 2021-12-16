Real Racine's future unclear as Dave Blank, president and CEO, retires

After a bumpy 21 months, the longtime leader of Real Racine — formerly known as the Racine County Convention and Visitors Bureau — has retired.

The retirement of Dave Blank, Real Racine's president and CEO, was announced Thursday morning. Blank, an Illinois resident, has led Racine County's primary tourism promotion efforts since 1997.

“I want to learn to play the guitar that’s been sitting in my basement for 10 years," Blank said with a laugh in a Thursday phone interview. He said his last day was Dec. 2.

Now, Real Racine may be wholly reinvented.

"The Real Racine Board of Directors is exploring opportunities for the future of the organization," a news release stated.

Since March 2020

Real Racine has faced two years of struggle, despite Racine County having record marks for tourism dollars ($250 million) in 2018.

First, the COVID-19 pandemic decimated tourism nationwide. Most of Real Racine's funding comes from hotel taxes. With hotel revenues down more than 60% in spring 2020 and still rebounding this year, Real Racine's actual revenue fell far below what was expected over the past two years.

Real Racine and Mount Pleasant case regarding hotel room taxes dropped This is a win for the Village of Mount Pleasant, which wants to take sole control of its tourism promotion and doesn't want to contract with an outside entity like much of Racine County's municipalities do with Real Racine.

Further, the Village of Mount Pleasant successfully maneuvered out of its previous agreement to pay Real Racine hotel taxes by instead empowering its own Tourism Commission and hiring its first tourism manager.

Blank and Real Racine tried suing the village, but failed.

Other communities — namely the City of Burlington, which is already in the midst of a rebranding effort — are considering following suit by leaving Real Racine behind.

What's next?

It is unclear what is in the future for Real Racine.

In a statement, Real Racine Board of Directors Chairman Jeff Van Lysal said: "We would like to thank Dave Blank for nearly 25 years of leadership and dedication to promoting tourism and events in Racine County and wish him success and happiness in his retirement. Among his many accomplishments are the construction of the Visitor Center located at I-94 and Highway 20, numerous events which brought in tens of thousands of visitors and millions of dollars to the local economy, and raising the visibility and importance of the tourism economy to local residents and elected officials.

"We are looking forward to building on his accomplishments while revitalizing the way we highlight Racine County’s assets."

Van Lysal said in a phone call Thursday afternoon that the board has "investigated some opportunities" of how to move forward, but nothing is set in stone.

"We certainly wanted to thank Dave: He put a lot of time in and did a lot of good things for tourism in this county," he added. "Hopefully sooner rather than later we'll have some answers ... We are looking to do what's best for the Racine County."

Much accomplished

Rather than focus on the recent struggles, Blank looked at all the events Real Racine has worked on since being hired more than 24 years ago. On his first day, Blank said, his first task was using the then-Racine County Convention and Visitors Bureau to "shore up" and save Salmon-A-Rama, which it did.

"We had one of the very first Color Runs in the country and one of the very last Color Runs in the country," Blank remembered.

He also never thought he would help draft meaningful legislation at the state level, but he did, helping drafting room tax laws.

"It's been a good run," he said Thursday. “I think Racine has a lot of untapped potential … there’s still so much that can be done. I’m hoping coming out of the pandemic, more can be done.”

