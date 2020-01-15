Real Racine Visitors Center celebrates 20 years, hosting 'Welcome Center Wednesdays'

STURTEVANT — Starting today, Real Racine will be hosting “Welcome Center Wednesdays” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. monthly, at Real Racine Visitors Center, 14015 Washington Ave., Sturtevant, to celebrate its 20-year anniversary.

These monthly events will have hands-on activities to learn more about Real Racine, the history, as well as an opportunity to browse the archives. The event will also have a free hot cocoa kit, coloring pages for all ages and the new 2020 Real Racine Activities Guide.

“Welcome Center Wednesdays” is free of charge, kid-friendly and open to the public.

Visitors Center history

In July 2000, the Racine County Convention and Visitor Bureau (Real Racine) moved from Main Street in Downtown Racine to a brand-new Visitor Center on Interstate 94 and highway 20.

After considering all possible sites, Real Racine decided to build on the land previously owned by a bank. The land was razed and readied for the new “Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired, with a lighthouse influence” building.

Real Racine contracted with Seater Construction and Genesis Architecture on the new visitor center. It housed a welcome area for travelers and guests, a conference room for meetings and offices of Real Racine.

For more information about Real Racine and “Welcome Center Wednesdays” visit www.realracine.com or call 262-884-6400.

