Real Racine Visitors Center celebrates 20 years, hosting 'Welcome Center Wednesdays'

STURTEVANT — Starting today, Real Racine will be hosting “Welcome Center Wednesdays” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. monthly, at Real Racine Visitors Center, 14015 Washington Ave., Sturtevant, to celebrate its 20-year anniversary.
These monthly events will have hands-on activities to learn more about Real Racine, the history, as well as an opportunity to browse the archives. The event will also have a free hot cocoa kit, coloring pages for all ages and the new 2020 Real Racine Activities Guide.
“Welcome Center Wednesdays” is free of charge, kid-friendly and open to the public.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitors Center history
In July 2000, the Racine County Convention and Visitor Bureau (Real Racine) moved from Main Street in Downtown Racine to a brand-new Visitor Center on Interstate 94 and highway 20.
After considering all possible sites, Real Racine decided to build on the land previously owned by a bank. The land was razed and readied for the new “Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired, with a lighthouse influence” building.
Real Racine contracted with Seater Construction and Genesis Architecture on the new visitor center. It housed a welcome area for travelers and guests, a conference room for meetings and offices of Real Racine.
For more information about Real Racine and “Welcome Center Wednesdays” visit www.realracine.com or call 262-884-6400.